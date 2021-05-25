The Flowr Corporation Announces its BC Black Cherry wins the Highlife Cannabis Cup

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announced that its latest strain, BC Black Cherry, won the top award at the Highlife Cannabis Cup. The Highlife Cannabis Cup, which was organized by Sessions Enterprises, host and creators of ‘The Highlife’, is the first of its kind in Canada and featured three micro-cultivators and three licensed producers.



“We are really honoured to have been asked to participate and even more proud to have taken the top spot at the Highlife Cannabis Cup. This win against micro-growers and other premium producers illustrates our ability to grow high end cannabis,” commented Darryl Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Being able to garner accolades from top budtenders and cannabis connoisseurs is very important for us. At Flowr, we don’t see our competition being simply other licensed producers, but also the legacy market growers. In order for us to succeed long-term, we need to be able to grow quad level product and capture the full available market of consumers. Flowr’s BC Black Cherry placed first overall in a category with products that were higher in THC and an organic offering and our win illustrates that high THC alone is not the only characteristic that matters to consumers. At Flowr, we believe in non-irradiated product and the right combination of THC, terpenes and grow practices to provide overall jar appeal and the best experience for our consumers.”

“The Highlife Cannabis Cup is a way to bring fun back into the cannabis industry, engage with consumers and highlight premium products,” commented Jamie Norrish, Founder and CEO of Sessions. “The competition will showcase the companies and brands that have been able to supply high quality products and will help to educate consumers about what makes a premium product and the quality now available in the legal industry in a fresh and entertaining way.”

“This win for BC Black Cherry follows on the success last year when Flowr’s flagship strain, BC Pink Kush, was named top indica, dried flower in Canada by KIND magazine,” commented Tom Flow, Co-Founder and Interim Chief Operating Officer of Flowr. “We are excited to build on this with the launch of our upcoming strains, which we expect in the second half of this year.”

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation

