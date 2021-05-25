Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021 as follows:



Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/osmt/1881765

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section.



About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc



Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The Company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica’s proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq®. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com