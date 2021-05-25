Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eric Ingman (the "Acquiror"). This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the acquisition of securities of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. (the "Reporting Issuer") by the Acquiror of 8940 N. Seville Cir., Granite Bay, CA, USA 95746. The head office of the Company is located at 318-1199 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C V6E 2R1.



As a result of an acquisition on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Acquiror acquired an aggregate of 2,486,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Reporting Issuer at an average price of $0.028 per Share on May 25, 2021.

Immediately following the acquisition, the Acquiror directly owns and controls a total of 23,667,729 Shares, representing approximately 10.05% of the currently issued and outstanding Shares of the Reporting Issuer (on an undiluted basis). There are no joint actors. The Acquiror acquired the Shares on the stock exchange.

The Shares are being held for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Reporting Issuer. The acquisition was made in the ordinary course of the Acquiror's business or investment activities. The Acquiror has no current plan or proposal which relates to, or would result in, acquiring additional ownership or control over the securities of the Reporting Issuer, other than in the ordinary course of business of the Acquiror. The Acquiror may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Reporting Issuer in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors material to the Acquiror's investment decisions.

A copy of the related Early Warning Report may be found on www.SEDAR.com under the profile of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

DATED May 25, 2021

Eric Ingman

ERIC INGMAN

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering made will be pursuant to available prospectus exemptions and restricted to persons to whom the securities may be sold in accordance with the laws of such jurisdictions, and by persons permitted to sell the securities in accordance with the laws of such jurisdictions.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are indicated expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the filer's intention to dispose of his Shares or to increase or decrease his holdings depending on market conditions. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. It is not our policy to update forward looking statements.