IDEX Biometrics Receives Additional Production Order for TrustedBio™ Sensors

Oslo, Norway – 26 May 2021 – IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received an additional volume order for its TrustedBio™ biometric fingerprint sensors from an existing customer, a global smart card integrator and manufacturer transitioning from pilot to full production.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, stated, “This order is representative of the broad demand acceleration we have been anticipating, and a further indication of the confidence the smart card market is placing in fingerprint biometrics. This key customer is experiencing demand beyond its prior forecasts, and other current and prospective customers are seeing similar acceleration in demand and the resulting launch of biometric smart card programs.”

Mr. Graziani continued, “The market has recognized the superior cost and performance profiles of our TrustedBio solution, and we anticipate our bookings momentum to expand over the coming months, given the projected growth of biometrically-enabled smart card deployments.”

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and NASDAQ: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics.

Trademark Statement

The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.