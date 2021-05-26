Kvadrat, design textile company, chooses Agillic to deliver personalised customer experiences across international markets

Press release, Copenhagen, 26 May, 2021





Agillic, a leading Danish omnichannel marketing automation company, will support global design textile company Kvadrat in delivering data-driven and personalised communication. Kvadrat is expanding its scope to encompass both business-to-businesses and direct-to-consumers.

Headquartered in Denmark, Kvadrat designs and produces collections of textiles, curtains, rugs, upholsteries, acoustic solutions, and accessories, displayed in homes, museums, and hospitality projects globally. They have a distinct Scandinavian design heritage and collaborate with high-profile designers to continually rethink and innovate textile design.

While Kvadrat operates a number of brands and production facilities and works closely with manufacturers, they are extending their business model to encompass both business-to-businesses and direct-to-consumers. To support their growth and international scaling of the business, Kvadrat has chosen omnichannel marketing automation company Agillic to deliver data-driven, relevant and engaging personalised customer experiences.

Says Camilla Vissing, Digital Project Manager, Kvadrat: “At Kvadrat, we know a lot about textiles – we also know that customer data is the fabric that comprises personalised communication. With Agillic, we are ramping up our use of data, enabling us to deliver an even more personalised customer experience to all of our clients. One of the reasons for choosing Agillic is its capacity to execute personalised communication across global segments. Such agile tools are highly relevant to us as we expand globally. We have a large pool of high-quality content that we look forward to putting into play based on our customers' interests and how they interact with our brands.”

“We are pleased to welcome Kvadrat to Agillic. Kvadrat is on an exciting growth path. They are a vibrant data-driven brand with a huge potential of forging strong and profitable customer relationships through personalised communication. Together with our solution partner Impact Extend, who will handle the platform implementation to Kvadrat’s digital eco-system, we are looking forward to supporting Kvadrat and seeing how personalised communication contributes to propel their business forward on a global scale.”

Personalised communication to millions

As brands grow and increase their customer base, the marketing teams need marketing automation to work effectively and intelligently with data. Agillic enables brands to automate and execute personalised communication across channels from a single interface. Once the communication rules and triggers are defined, the workload for the marketing department will be the same whether the communication goes out to one hundred customers or to one million. This also applies for brands, such as Kvadrat, that are growing across international markets and looking to execute communication in multiple languages.

About Kvadrat

Kvadrat was established in Denmark in 1968 and has deep roots in Scandinavia’s world-famous design tradition. A leader in design innovation, Kvadrat produces high-performance, design textiles, rugs, window covering and acoustic solutions for both commercial and residential interiors.

Our products reflect our commitment to colour, quality, simplicity and innovation. We consistently push the aesthetic, technological and functional properties of textiles. In doing so, we collaborate with leading designers, architects and artists including: Patricia Urquiola, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, Margrethe Odgaard, Alfredo Häberli, Doshi Levien, Giulio Ridolfo, Peter Saville, Pipilotti Rist, Thomas Demand and Olafur Eliasson.

www.kvadrat.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London, Stockholm, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Prague as well as development units in Kiev and Cluj-Napoca. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com



