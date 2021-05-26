AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

In connection with allocation of shares under the Company's long-term incentive program, the following primary insiders have on May 25 been allocated shares in the Company:
- Knut Nesse (CEO), 18,613 shares
- Andrew Campbell (COO Cage Based International), 4,181 shares
- Erlend Sødal (COO Cage Based Nordic), 2,787 shares
- Per Anders Hjetland (CCO), 4,181 shares
- Espen Fredrik Staubo (Chief Innovation Officer), 4,181 shares
- Johan Fredrik Gjesdal (COO Land Based), 1,045 shares
After the allocation, the new shareholdings of the relevant primary insiders are as follows:
- Knut Nesse (CEO), 68,613 shares and 50,000 options
- Andrew Campbell (COO Cage Based International), 5,729 shares
- Erlend Sødal (COO Cage Based Nordic), 12,087 shares
- Per Anders Hjetland (CCO), 8,229 shares
- Espen Fredrik Staubo (Chief Innovation Officer), 4,181 shares
- Johan Fredrik Gjesdal (COO Land Based), 1,707 shares
Please refer to the attached notifications of trading for further details.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
Dated: 26 May 2021
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
Attachments
- PDMRs_PCAs Per Andreas Hjetland
- PDMRs_PCAs Andrew Campbell
- PDMRs_PCAs Espen Fredrik Staubo
- PDMRs_PCAs Johan Fredrik Gjesdal
- PDMRs_PCAs Knut Nesse
- PDMRs_PCAs Erlend Sodal