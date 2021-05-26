Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

TOKYO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announced that IIJ’s board of directors today resolved upon the dividends to be paid from retained earnings to shareholders on the record date of March 31, 2021, as described below. The distribution of retained earnings is subject to the approval of IIJ’s 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on June 29, 2021 in Tokyo.



1. Dividend



Fiscal year ended March

31, 2021 (“FY2020”)

Year-end dividend Latest forecast

(released on May 12, 2021) Fiscal year ended March

31, 2020 (“FY2019”)

Year-end dividend Record date March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Dividend per common share (*) JPY19.50 JPY19.50 JPY13.50 Total dividend amount JPY1,759 million - JPY609 million Effective date June 30, 2021 - June 25, 2020 Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings

(*) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one, effective from January 1, 2021. The above written amounts of FY2020 year-end dividend per common share and latest forecast are the amounts after the stock split, and figure for FY2019 (the previous fiscal year) is the amount before stock split. Regarding the post-split amount, year-end dividend for FY2019 was JPY6.75.

2. Reason

The basic dividend policy of IIJ is that IIJ pays dividends to its shareholders continuously and in a stable manner while giving full consideration to securing retained earnings for the enhancement of financial position, medium- to long-term business expansion, future business investment and other goals. Based on the basic policy and financial results for FY2020, IIJ decided to pay JPY19.50 per common share as FY2020 year-end dividend. This matter is scheduled to be resolved at IIJ’s 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2021.

<Reference> Annual dividend payments

Dividend per common share Record date Interim dividend Year-end dividend Total: Annual dividend FY2020 (*) JPY20.50 JPY19.50 - FY2019 (*) JPY13.50 JPY13.50 JPY27.00

(*) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one, effective from January 1, 2021. The above written amount of FY2020 year-end dividend per common share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the post-split amounts, annual dividend for FY2019 was JPY13.50, interim dividend for FY2020 was JPY10.25 and annual dividend for FY2020 is JPY29.75.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

