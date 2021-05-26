Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces that it has Resumed Onboarding at Remote Health Clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers as US COVID Cases Drop

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has resumed onboarding with Rural Health Clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers thanks to the significantly reduced COVID numbers in the US.



“Remote Health Clinics (RHCs) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) were on the front lines during the pandemic, providing COVID testing, treatment, and more recently serving as COVID vaccination sites for local communities,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. “There are over 4,500 RHCs and FQHCs across the US. Remote Health Clinics provide primary care services to Medicare patients in rural and underserved or 'shortage' areas. Federally Qualified Health Centers provide both primary care and dental care services to rural, urban and shortage areas. After pausing onboarding at our RHC and FQHC client sites at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, we are now pleased to announce that onboarding has resumed with these clients. We expect to onboard over 27,000 RHC and FQHC patients over the next 12 months. These healthcare organizations will be using Reliq’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Transitional Care Management services to help improve patient health outcomes and enhance access to care. We expect to generate an average revenue of $50 USD per patient per month with these clinics.”

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

