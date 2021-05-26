Ori Biotech and Vineti Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Manufacturing and Supply Chain Solutions for Cell and Gene Therapies

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ori Biotech, an innovator in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and Vineti, a provider of leading digital enterprise platforms for cell and gene therapy supply chains, today announces that the companies will partner to produce a fully pre-integrated solution to modernize, fast-track, and streamline the manufacture and delivery of cell and gene therapies (CGTs).



Advanced therapies, such as cell therapies, gene therapies, and personalized cancer vaccines, require infrastructure as advanced as their science. However, systems to manage the production of cell and gene therapies are outdated and often manual. This can severely hamper data clarity, scale, speed, and patient safety. The CGT industry now requires a new level of visibility, detail, and access across each product and facility within the supply chain. This global, non-exclusive partnership between Ori and Vineti, two leading CGT innovators, will provide important solutions for therapy developers, contract manufacturers, and academic centers.

Ori is revolutionizing CGT manufacturing through a proprietary platform that incorporates automation and digitalization of production data. Ori is working with leaders across the cell and gene therapy industry to integrate and secure the entire product journey. Vineti’s Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform is a proven purpose-built, enterprise-grade digital solution for advanced therapy data and supply chains, which will integrate with Ori’s platform to deliver a next-generation digital supply chain management system that supports therapies from clinical-phase to commercial distribution at scale.

“The pre-integration of Vineti’s Chain of Identity and Chain of Custody systems with the Ori full-stack platform is critical to help ensure our customers have full end-to-end visibility, control, and insights into their processes,” said Ori Biotech CEO Jason C. Foster. “The addition of established technologies in such a critical aspect of CGT manufacturing allows us to enable our partners across the industry to develop and commercialize therapies as safely, cost effectively, and quickly as possible to reach the large numbers of patients who need these therapeutic alternatives.”

“Advanced therapies are at a point where they require true industrialization, with the best digital tools and a connected ecosystem,” said Vineti CEO and Co-founder Amy DuRoss. “We’re very excited to partner with Ori Biotech to deliver our shared next-generation vision and ultimately help breakthrough treatments get to patients faster.”

This partnership follows on from Ori’s continuous growth since closing a $30 million Series A funding round in 2020, and Vineti’s release of its PTM Essentials™ solution for advanced therapy clinical trials. More information on the Ori-Vineti solution is available from both company’s business development teams.

About Ori Biotech

Ori is a London and New Jersey based cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing technology company. Ori has developed a proprietary, flexible manufacturing platform that closes, automates, and standardizes CGT manufacturing allowing therapeutics developers to further develop and bring their products to market at commercial scale. The promise of the full-stack Ori platform is to fully automate CGT manufacturing to increase throughput, improve quality, and decrease costs by combining hardware, software, and data services.

Ori was founded by Professor Chris Mason (AVRO) and Dr. Farlan Veraitch (UCL) and has brought together a seasoned Board and executive management team with over 100 years of pharmaceutical, CGT, and venture building experience including CEO Jason C. Foster (Indivior), CBO Jason Jones (Miltenyi Biotec), VP Tom Heathman (Minaris), VP David Smith (Minaris), alongside expert advisers like Bruce Levine, Anthony Davies, and Annalisa Jenkins. For more information, visit http://www.oribiotech.com.

About Vineti

Vineti offers the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, supply chain management, manufacturing, and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform aligns and orchestrates the advanced therapy process and improves product performance overall, supporting the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including personalized cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapies. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide on behalf of a growing number of biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with teams based in the Washington, D.C. area and Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com.

