Proactive news headlines including Walkabout Resources, Antipa Minerals, Creso Pharma and SenSen Networks

Sydney, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Animoca Brands, through its acquisition of Helix Accelerator, has entered into an agreement with Hedera Hashgraph to develop two distributed ledger-based gaming projects. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) has been accepted into the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), a membership, which aligns with the company’s commitment to improve the resilience of critical supply chains and energy security. Click here

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) (OTCMKTS:VTMLF) has commenced drilling at Mount Lindsay on the high priority tin target delineated along strike to the high-grade Renison Bell Tin Mine, one of the world’s largest and highest grade tin mines. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:AZY) Paterson Province neighbour Newcrest Mining Ltd (ASX:NCM) (TSE:NCM) (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) continues to demonstrate support for the company by maintaining a 9.9% shareholding. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:HRZ) drilling results from the Windanya and Baden Powell project areas have enhanced the company's golden pipeline being progressed in Western Australia. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd’s (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) target acquisition company Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has entered into a consultancy agreement with US-based scientific consultancy HeteroGeneity LLC to progress a US market entry strategy for the potential use and licensing of botanical psilocybin products and compounds. Click here

South Harz Potash (ASX:SHP) has secured permission from landowners and tenants for the first of two planned drill holes at the Ohmgebirge potash mining licence area in Germany and has applied for regulatory approval with regulatory authority Thüringer Landesamt für Umwelt, Bergbau und Naturschutz (TLBUN). Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS) (OTCQB:SNNSF) has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital in Scancam Industries Pty Ltd, Australia’s leading provider of AI anti-theft solutions to fuel retailers. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has extended Tchaga prospect strike length to 1.8 kilometres on the Napié Project in Côte d'Ivoire with the latest shallow, high-grade results to be included in an upcoming maiden resource estimate. Click here

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has been granted patents for its CelGro® collagen rope in China and Hong Kong, bringing the number of countries it is patented in to five. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com