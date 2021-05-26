South Africa Water Collection, Purification, Testing, and Distribution Market Report 2020: Corruption and Non-Payment, Leaks and Poor Quality, Influencing Factors, Major Associations

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Collection, Purification, Testing, and Distribution of Water in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the South African water sector and covers the collection, distribution and purification of water to household, industrial, commercial and other users.

It includes information on the size and state of the sector and pertinent information on infrastructure development, corporate actions, regulation and issues of corruption, non-payment and leaks.

There are 41 profiles that include municipalities, research institutions, and major water utilities and water boards such as Umgeni Water, Rand Water and the Amatola Water Board.



The Collection, Purification, Testing and Distribution of Water:

The water sector has had some success in the continued roll-out of basic water and sanitation services, although dilapidated infrastructure and widespread non-payment continue to present problems.

The quality of wastewater treatment has shown a marked decrease over the last four years and industry analysts suggest that the water sector is on the verge of an infrastructural crisis exacerbated by institutional ineffectiveness and under-investment.

The outbreak of coronavirus and lockdown put the dire water and sanitation provision situation in townships and informal settlements under the spotlight once again. ;



Corruption and Non-Payment:

Department of Water and Sanitation investigations revealed corruption and irregular expenditure leading to forensic investigations.

Allegations are being investigated by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture and criminal charges have been laid in some cases. One of the biggest challenges facing water services providers is municipalities that do not pay their accounts. In some cases, they are years in arrears. ;



Leaks and Poor Quality:

Water losses through leaks, theft or metering inaccuracies, which result in revenue losses, are a growing problem due to a lack of investment in the maintenance of infrastructure.

Approximately 41% of municipal water does not generate revenue. Water quality remains a challenge, with tests showing four out of 206 towns not meeting drinking quality standards and 65 of 124 not meeting sewage standards.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Institutional Ineffectiveness

5.3. Service Delivery Protests

5.4. Drought

5.5. Government Initiatives

5.6. Labour

5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References



Companies Mentioned

Africa Water Projects and Construction (Pty) Ltd

Amatola Water Board

Anglo Operations (Pty) Ltd

Bemlab (Pty) Ltd

Bloem Water

Bureau Veritas (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality

City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality (The)

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

DD Science CC

Dekker Biotech (Pty) Ltd

Durban Water Recycling (Pty) Ltd

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (RF) NPC

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Gamtoos Irrigation Board

ImproChem (Pty) Ltd

Johannesburg Water SOC Ltd

Lepelle Northern Water

Lower Sundays River Water User Association

Magalies Water

Mea Aqua Africa (Pty) Ltd

Mhlathuze Water

Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd

Midvaal Water Company NPC

Nafasi Water Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality

Nkangala District Municipality

Overberg Water Board

Rand Water

Regen Waters CC

SA Water Works Utilities (Pty) Ltd

Sedibeng Water

SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Siza Water (RF) (Pty) Ltd

South African Bureau of Standards

Talbot and Talbot (Pty) Ltd

Tecroveer Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Umgeni Water

Waterlab (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6oxj2c