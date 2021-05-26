South Africa Broadcasting Industry and Decoders Manufacturing Report 2020: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Industry Associations

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Broadcasting Industry and Manufacture of Decoders in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the television and radio broadcasting industry and the manufacture of decoders.
It includes information on the state and size of the sector, advertising revenues and viewership figures and factors that influence the sector including increasing competition, regulation and corporate governance and financial issues at the public broadcaster.
There are profiles of 39 companies that include major players such as the SABC, MultiChoice and Primedia, international players such as Amazon.com and Netflix and numerous radio stations.
The Broadcasting Industry and Manufacture of Decoders:
The broadcasting industry has been disrupted by technological advances and it faces competition from streaming and other online services.
The internet has threatened the existence of traditional players such as the SABC, which continues to have internal problems relating to its finances and corporate governance, and other large players such as MultiChoice, which owns DStv, and e.tv.
Disruption:
Consumers are using connected devices to access media and they are increasingly choosing what to watch and when to watch, rather than tuning in to prescribed times and programmes on traditional media. Online streaming services are changing the way audiences consume content.
While platforms such as Netflix provide competition for traditional television such as MultiChoice, e.tv and SABC, they do not have rights to broadcast sports events and generally do not carry news, so they are often subscribed to as complementary services and may not necessarily affect the established players. However, these platforms have a competitive advantage in terms of affordability and convenience.;
Radio:
There are 333 radio stations including community stations in South Africa. Radio is a widely accessible entertainment format, and despite the rise of new technologies such as streaming and podcasts, radio remains popular in South Africa. The SABC operates 19 radio stations and nine of the 10 most listened to stations. ;
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
3.1. Television
3.1.1. Multichoice
3.1.2. Sabc
3.1.3. E.Tv
3.1.4. Netflix
3.2. Radio
3.3. Esport and Gaming
3.4. Podcast and Streaming
3.5. Virtual Reality
3.6. Manufacture of Broadcast Equipment and Digital Decoders
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Corporate Actions: Sabc
4.1.1. Corporate Actions: General
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Migration to Digital Terrestrial Television and Manufacture of Set-Top Boxes
5.2. Data Protection and Safety
5.3. Sabc Challenges and Investigations
5.4. Introduction of 5G
5.5. Economic Environment
5.6. Labour
5.7. Environmental Issues
5.8. Effects of Load Shedding
5.9. Coronavirus
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
Summary of Notable Players
Company Profiles - Broadcasting (Television)
- Amazon.Com Inc
- Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Bold Moves 852 Npc
- Cape Town Community Tv Collective
- E Sat Tv (Pty) Ltd
- E Tv (Pty) Ltd
- Faith Broadcasting Investments Npc
- Multichoice Group Ltd
- Netflix Inc
- On Digital Media (Pty) Ltd
- Platco Digital (Pty) Ltd
- South African Broadcasting Corporation Soc Ltd
- Soweto Community Television Npc
- Tbn Broadcasting in Africa Npc
Company Profiles - Broadcasting (Radio)
- Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Town Radio (Pty) Ltd
- Ccfm Trust
- Central Media Group (Pty) Ltd
- Classic Fm South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Jacaranda Fm (Pty) Ltd
- Kagiso Media (Pty) Ltd
- Kasie Fm Npc
- Kaya Fm (Pty) Ltd
- Mkhondo Community Radio Npc
- Muslim Broadcasting Corporation Trust
- Primedia (Pty) Ltd
- Radio Heart 104 9 (Pty) Ltd
- Radio Igagasi 99 5 (Pty) Ltd
- Radio Tygerberg 104Fm Npc
- South African Broadcasting Corporation Soc Ltd
- Soweto Media Resource Centre Npc
- Thetha Fm Broadcasting Foundation Npc
- Umoya Communications (Pty) Ltd
- Unitra Community Radio Npc
- Vukani Community Media Npc
- Yired (Pty) Ltd
- Zibonele Fm Npc
Company Profiles - Manufacture of Television and Radio Receivers, Sound or Video Recording or Reproducing Apparatus and Associated Goods (Digital Decoders)
- Cz Electronics Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Digital Vision Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Leratadima Tellumat Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Microtronix South Africa (Pty) Ltd
