Global $26.09 Billion Manufacturing Execution System Market to 2028

The manufacturing execution system market was valued at US$ 11870.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 26090.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.



At present, enterprises worldwide are giving equal importance to manufacturing execution system projects as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM). Since enterprises are now recognizing the manufacturing competency as a key competitor differentiator, they have started adopting MES at a greater priority.

Further, a number of enterprises consider quality as an essential factor in the manufacturing systems strategy. Thus, they are looking for the advantages of integrating quality compared to keeping quality as a distinct system and process. Such factors are expected to boost the adoption of manufacturing execution system.



In the present scenario, the players in the manufacturing execution system market are focused on offering more industry-specific solutions. This signifies the availability of ideal solutions as per specific need of an enterprise. Further, it also eliminates the requirement for costly tailored extensions to commercial products. The availability of off the shelf functionality in manufacturing execution system is creating ample opportunities for the growth of manufacturing execution system market.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring long term disruptions among several major process as well as discrete industries. However, among process industries the impact has been varying across different vertical such as impacting heavily on aviation, oil & gas, and numerous materials sectors attracting heavy reduction in their ongoing production volume.

Whereas industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and chemicals have noticed limited disruption during the pandemic across different economies.

As a result, prevalence of nation-wide lockdown to minimize the transmission of virus has significantly disrupted the supply chain activities along with production volume across several manufacturers especially the small & medium enterprise owners.

Moreover, the limited production activities along with disappearing demand for numerous control products and components contracted significantly during the 2020 resulting in stark decline in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Manufacturing Execution System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis



5. Manufacturing Execution System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing implementation and usage of technology and automation in the manufacturing sector

5.1.2 Stringent regulatory compliances and growing need for its adherence

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High upfront costs involved in implementation and up gradation

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 High degree of integration with other solutions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of AI and other advanced technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Manufacturing Execution System Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Overview

6.2 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Manufacturing Execution System Market Breakdown, By Component, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Software

7.4 Services



8. Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Manufacturing Execution System Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Cloud

8.4 On-Premise



9. Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis - By Industry Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Manufacturing Execution System Market Breakdown, By Industry Type, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Process Industry

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Process Industry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3.3 Food & Beverages

9.3.4 Pulp & Paper

9.3.5 Chemical

9.3.6 Energy & Power

9.3.7 Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences

9.4 Discrete Industry

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Discrete Industry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4.3 Automotive

9.4.4 Aerospace & Defense

9.4.5 Consumer Packaged Goods

9.4.6 Medical Devices

9.4.7 Electronics & Semiconductors



10. Global Manufacturing Execution System Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Manufacturing Execution System Market



12. Manufacturing Execution System Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development

12.4 Merger and Acquisition



13. Manufacturing Execution System Market- Company Profiles

ABB Ltd

Dassault Systemes SE

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

PSI Metals GmbH

OSIsoft, LLC

iTAC Software AG

MPDV Mikrolab GmbH.

