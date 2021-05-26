Global Telecom Towers Market SWOT Analysis 2021-2027, by Services, Company Profiling, Revenue, Regions, Trends and Business Opportunities

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The telecom towers are usually made up of steel structure and supports antenna and broadcasting. The telecom towers are typically taller in heights that are used to hold the telecommunications antennas and for broadcasting. The telecom towers are classified according to their processing. The two main types of telecom tower popularly used are guyed and self-supporting towers. The telecom towers are equipped with antennae, electronics, receivers, transmitters, and power generators that are necessary for a mobile phone signal. The telecom towers are everywhere across the countries.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Telecom Towers Market

The global Telecom Towers market size is projected to reach US$ 48660 million by 2026, from US$ 36660 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

The telecom towers are seen mostly in the urban localities and are mounted sometimes on top of a building or on the hill top. The telecom towers provide strong mobile network to the phones covering a large area. The telecom towers are inspected regularly by the electricians and telecom service providers. The penetration of the telecom towers has increased significantly due to vast adoption of mobile phones in the urban as well as rural population enabling the service providers mount the telecom towers thereby stirring the Telecom Towers Market.

The height of the telecom towers varies according to the processing from 15 meters to 60 meters or higher than that. The telecom towers undergo an electronic and mechanical signal processing. The technological advancements, upgradtion of infrastructure due to lack of operational efficiency in the existing infrastructure, data explosion have stirred the Telecom Towers Market. Moreover, nowadays, social media and internet surfing are integral to every individual and have increased the demand for fast and reliable infrastructure being another reasons to propel the market growth. Also, the global demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, increased usage of mobile apps, security has enhanced the delivery of services with higher speed bolstering the Telecom Towers Market.

The top manufacturers of the telecom towers and those dominant in the Telecom Towers Market are T-Mobile Towers, Crown Castle International Corporation, SBA Communications, China Tower Corporation, Bharti Infratel, Helios Towers Africa, American Tower Corporation, and AT&T among others. These companies are high in financial value, dominant across all the geographies, and offer innovative products. Mergers, and acquisitions are some of the key development strategies of these leading companies.

The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

China Tower Corporation

American Tower Corporation

MER

SBA Communications

Crown Castle

Valmont Industries

Aster Private Limited

Helios Towers Africa

Bharti Infratel

Telecom Towers Breakdown Data by Type

Lattice Tower

Guyed Tower

Monopole Tower

Stealth Tower

Other

The segment of lattice tower holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 60%.

Telecom Towers Breakdown Data by Application

Rooftop

Ground-based

The rooftop holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 82% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Telecom Towers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Telecom Towers market report are North America, Europe, China, India and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027.

Competitive Landscape and Telecom Towers Market Share Analysis

