Global Data Lakes Market Size 2021-2027, by Company Profiles, Applications, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Future Opportunities

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data lakes store various types’ data. Different types of analytics can be performed with the help of data lakes on the structure and unstructured data. The analytics such as data visualizations, real-time data analytics, machine learning, and performance dashboards can be analyzed with the help of data lakes. This helps the organizations or companies in improved decision making. The data lakes allows the organization in performing machine learning, create log files, analyze the user data from social media, internet connected devices, and from other network platforms.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/6058257

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Data Lakes Market

The global Data Lakes market size is projected to reach US$ 10340 million by 2026, from US$ 3662.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2026.

The data derived from the data lakes allows the business identify future opportunities for growth, consumer or analyze customer behavior faster thereby retaining the customers by implementing required changes, enhancing productivity, maintain the devices, and make well-informed decisions. This is inclining more users and companies integrate data lakes into their system to drive more value which has improved the Data Lakes Market.

The data lakes store relational data from business applications, social media platforms, mobile applications, IoT devices, corporate applications, and others. The data lakes use different type of data analytics to derive insightful data such as machine learning, real-time analytics, SQL queries, or big data analytics.

The data lakes characterized by “Schema” written at the time of data analysis. The performance of the data lakes is higher and is query results are done faster than data warehousing which is thereby driving the Data Lakes Market. Moreover, the quality of the data curated is improved with the help of data lakes. Data lakes are widely used by the business analysts, data developers, and data scientists and more. The developed countries use the data lakes in their organizations as there is more number of multinational companies. However, due to lack of skilled professionals in the developing and undeveloped countries it restricts them from using the technology or benefits provided by the data lakes which may hamper the Data Lakes Market.

The top providers of the data lakes software in the data lakes market are Hitachi Data Systems, Snowflake Computing Inc, Informatica Corporation, Dell EMC, Capgemini SE, Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation among others.

The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Data Lakes market.

Data Lakes Breakdown Data by Type

Data Discovery

Data Integration and Management

Data Lakes Analytics

Data Visualization

Data Lakes Breakdown Data by Application

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Data Lakes market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Data Lakes market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

Microsoft

Teradata Corporation

Capgemini

EMC Corporation

Informatica

Oracle

SAP SE

ATOS SE

SAS Institute

Hitachi Data Systems

Grab your copy with TOC here @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-data-lakes-market-size-status-and-forecast-2021-2027

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Data Lakes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

1.2.2 Data Discovery

1.2.3 Data Integration and Management

1.2.4 Data Lakes Analytics

1.2.5 Data Visualization

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Data Lakes Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

1.3.2 Marketing

1.3.3 Sales

1.3.4 Operations

1.3.5 Finance

1.3.6 Human Resources

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Data Lakes Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Data Lakes Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Lakes Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

2.2.2 Data Lakes Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Data Lakes Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Data Lakes Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Data Lakes Market Trends

2.3.2 Data Lakes Market Drivers

2.3.3 Data Lakes Market Challenges

2.3.4 Data Lakes Market Restraints

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter Four: Data Lakes Breakdown Data by Type

Chapter Five: Data Lakes Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific

Chapter Nine: Latin America

Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Profiles

11.2 Teradata Corporation

11.3 Capgemini

11.4 EMC Corporation

11.5 Informatica

11.6 Oracle

11.7 SAP SE

11.9 SAS Institute

11.10 Hitachi Data Systems

Chapter Twelve: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/6058257

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.