Global Data Lakes Market Size 2021-2027, by Company Profiles, Applications, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Future Opportunities

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data lakes store various types’ data. Different types of analytics can be performed with the help of data lakes on the structure and unstructured data. The analytics such as data visualizations, real-time data analytics, machine learning, and performance dashboards can be analyzed with the help of data lakes. This helps the organizations or companies in improved decision making. The data lakes allows the organization in performing machine learning, create log files, analyze the user data from social media, internet connected devices, and from other network platforms.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Data Lakes Market
The global Data Lakes market size is projected to reach US$ 10340 million by 2026, from US$ 3662.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2026.
The data derived from the data lakes allows the business identify future opportunities for growth, consumer or analyze customer behavior faster thereby retaining the customers by implementing required changes, enhancing productivity, maintain the devices, and make well-informed decisions. This is inclining more users and companies integrate data lakes into their system to drive more value which has improved the Data Lakes Market.
The data lakes store relational data from business applications, social media platforms, mobile applications, IoT devices, corporate applications, and others. The data lakes use different type of data analytics to derive insightful data such as machine learning, real-time analytics, SQL queries, or big data analytics.
The data lakes characterized by “Schema” written at the time of data analysis. The performance of the data lakes is higher and is query results are done faster than data warehousing which is thereby driving the Data Lakes Market. Moreover, the quality of the data curated is improved with the help of data lakes. Data lakes are widely used by the business analysts, data developers, and data scientists and more. The developed countries use the data lakes in their organizations as there is more number of multinational companies. However, due to lack of skilled professionals in the developing and undeveloped countries it restricts them from using the technology or benefits provided by the data lakes which may hamper the Data Lakes Market.
The top providers of the data lakes software in the data lakes market are Hitachi Data Systems, Snowflake Computing Inc, Informatica Corporation, Dell EMC, Capgemini SE, Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation among others.
Data Lakes Breakdown Data by Type
Data Discovery
Data Integration and Management
Data Lakes Analytics
Data Visualization
Data Lakes Breakdown Data by Application
Marketing
Sales
Operations
Finance
Human Resources
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Data Lakes market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Data Lakes market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
Microsoft
Teradata Corporation
Capgemini
EMC Corporation
Informatica
Oracle
SAP SE
ATOS SE
SAS Institute
Hitachi Data Systems
