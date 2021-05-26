Design Technology Market Size 2021-2027, by Company Profiles, Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis and Global Opportunities

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design thinking is one of the most preferred education and learning tools witnessing embracement as education and learning practices favor intensive innovation and creativity. Orbis Research has collated a new market research report to evaluate the viability of design thinking across end-user verticals.

Fields such as technological applications advocate design thinking integration for superlative business delivery.

Design thinking procedures are more solution prone and target consumer problems and impactful solutions for the same. Design thinking approaches focus on finding out appropriate products and services to improve consumer interaction and a more personalized customer journey. Design thinking practices center around observational skills to unravel loopholes and obstruct ambiguity of problem areas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Design Thinking Market

Design thinking is growing at rapid strides and is gaining further attention as businesses have transformed into virtual work culture. Connecting with customers remains highly pivotal to identify problem areas. For a more fulfilling customer experience design thinking has been synonymous with improved customer satisfaction.

Various advantages of design thinking such as problem visualization and from a multi-angular approach to accurately isolate problems and develop appropriate, fail resistant solution practices have been fueling large scale adoption and growth in design thinking market.

Design thinking market is a fast-growing market and is witnessing tremendous growth spurt and to further expedite business relevant decision amongst players. A detailed snapshot of market segmentation has been tagged in the report based on which design thinking market is segregated into enterprise size, industry, component, and deployment. By enterprise size, design thinking market is compartmented into large enterprise as well as SMEs.

On the basis of industry, the market is also diversified into electronics, pharmaceutical, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, BFSI amongst others. Software and services make up for component-based segmentation. Further, based on deployment, SaaS and on-premise modes are vital deployment-based segments.

The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Design Thinking market.

Design Thinking Breakdown Data by Type

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

Software as a Service

On-Premises

Design Thinking Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Design Thinking market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Design Thinking market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

Enigma

IBM Corporation

UpBOARD

Adobe Systems

Planbox

IDEO

Intuit

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Design Thinking Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Design Thinking Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Retail and E-commerce

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Design Thinking Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Design Thinking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Design Thinking Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

2.2.2 Design Thinking Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Design Thinking Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Design Thinking Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Design Thinking Market Trends

2.3.2 Design Thinking Market Drivers

2.3.3 Design Thinking Market Challenges

2.3.4 Design Thinking Market Restraints

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter Four: Design Thinking Breakdown Data by Type

Chapter Five: Design Thinking Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific

Chapter Nine: Latin America

Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Profiles

11.1 Enigma

11.2 IBM Corporation

11.3 UpBOARD

11.4 Adobe Systems

11.5 Planbox

11.6 IDEO

11.7 Intuit

Chapter Twelve: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

