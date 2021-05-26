Global Meal Kits Market SWOT Analysis 2021-2027, by Company Profiles, Distribution Channel, Sales, Revenue, Demand, Trends and Investment Opportunities

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meal kits are now more than a pizza delivery system. A meal kit is a business model where the people who are the subscribers or have ordered the food get the pre-portioned and sometimes partially-prepared food and recipes to prepare meals. The pre-cooked food delivering system is called meal delivery services. The primary buyers of the meal kits are the parents of young and the full-time workers. Nowadays, people prefer meal kits as they get a variety of food options and it is time saving. Moreover, it also saves the time for meal planning of new mothers and full-time workers. Importantly the meal kits get delivered at your doorsteps. The customers get the ingredients required for preparing the whole meal packaged in a box along with recipes how to cook it. Hence there no need to consume time for planning the meal, making list of the required ingredients, or searching for the recipe. Thus the benefits and convenience offered by this meal kit service has inclined customers buy it thus driving the Meal Kits Market.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Meal Kits Market

The meal delivery services are subscription based that enable the users to access the service any time. The greatest benefit that is driving the Meal Kits Market is that it is healthy as the service providers offer nutritious and balanced diet food. The awareness regarding health has attracted more customers to get advantage of the services. The Y and Z generation are the greatest contributor to the market. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic which has increased the health awareness and forced the people stay indoors has spurred the Meal Kits Market.

This trend is more observed in the middle and high-income countries due to more population having high disposable incomes. The regions like North America, APAC, Europe, and the countries like U.S, Canada, U K, China, France, Singapore, and more have witnessed more adoption of the meal kits that has stirred the Meal Kits Market. The leading players in the Meal Kits Market are RealEats, Diet-To-Go, Splendid Spoon, Daily Harvest, Snap Kitchen, LLC, Trifecta Inc., Factor75 LLC, Sun Basket, Fresh and Easy, CookUnity, bistroMD, LLC, Takeout Kit, and more.

The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Home Chef

Blue Apron

Dinnerly

Martha & Marley Spoon

Purple Carrot

Yumble

Hungryroot

Gobble

Sakara Life

HelloFresh

Green Chef

EveryPlate

Sun Basket

Freshly

Daily Harvest

Fresh Direct

Snap Kitchen

Factor 75

Veestro

Meal Kits Breakdown Data by Type

Vegan

Fried Food

Others

Meal Kits Breakdown Data by Application

Child

Teenager

Adult

Elder

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Meal Kits market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Meal Kits market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027.

Competitive Landscape and Meal Kits Market Share Analysis

