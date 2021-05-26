Global Telemedicine Hardware and Services Market 2021 Key Trends, Powerful Resource, Players, Stakeholders, Services and Solutions, Growth Opportunities to 2027

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telemedicine technologies promise to increase access to basic services while further improving healthcare delivery and patient safety. The deployment of telehealth or telemedicine technologies increases service access to patients, according to a study released by the AHRQ (Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality). Apps like eCare and eCare and e-ICU assist with ensuring appropriate care and preventing negative outcomes or complications from going unnoticed.

Telemedicine Hardware and Services Market is segmented by companies, region (country), by Type, and by Application.

The major vendors include Teladoc, Doctor on Demand, iCliniq, IBM, Intel Corporation, Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, AMD Telemedicine, GE Healthcare, CardioNet Inc., 3m Health Information Systems, Medic4all, CirrusMD Inc., Cisco, American Telecare Inc., etc.

Growing popularity and subsequent adoption of these systems are anticipated to reflect favorable growth outcome with improved patient care and health outcome.

Telemedicine is widely regarded as the most adaptable technology for delivering health education, information, and treatment over long distances. Advanced patient-centered treatment and expanded proximity to remote areas are now available thanks to technological advancements. It also aids in the reduction of ER visits and hospitalization rates, thus boosting demand growth. Due to a lack of access to treatment and growing provider adoption of telemedicine, rising customer preference and patient acceptance, and improved quality of care, the market is expected to expand significantly during the projected era.

Due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and acceptance of telemedicine solutions, as well as a rise in demand for self-care devices/solutions such as mHealth and remote surveillance, the telemedicine hardware and services market is projected to expand during the forecast period. In the telemedicine technology and services industry, the advancement of healthcare systems and the growth of telemedicine products are both expected to play a key role.

Regional and Country-level Analysis



The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Telemedicine Hardware and Services markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.



The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Telemedicine Hardware and Services Market Share Analysis



Telemedicine Hardware and Services market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors.

