Global freelance platform market size is projected to boom at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2026

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freelance platform market is identified as a growing industry, supporting current work protocols with global pandemic hitting large. A new report by Orbis Market Research assesses multiple development ventures, challenges and growing opportunities to improve business decisions in freelance platform market.

End-use adopters across verticals are actively considering bifurcating their workforce into a hybrid employee model with regular full-time workers and a bulk of freelance workers, aligning with the current work-from-home work model. Significant end-use adoption of such hybrid employee models is perceived to harbinger substantial growth in the coming years. With significant population of highly skilled workers seek more flexible employability freelance practices therefore are growing considerably, furthering exponential growth opportunities in freelance platforms market.

Upwork, Toptal, Fiverr, Catalant, 99Designs, Freelancer.com, Guru.com, Skyword, TaskRabbit etc. are the key suppliers in the global freelance platforms market. Top 5 took up only 25% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Freelance Platforms Market

The global Freelance Platforms market size is projected to reach US$ 9192.9 million by 2026, from US$ 3393.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2026.

ML Capabilities to Expedite Reliance on Freelance Platforms

According to the study, freelancing in America, freelancing is growing as an independent economical fringe, making for over 35% of the total working population in the US. With significant disruption foreseen in technological sphere, further added by innovative investments by established players, freelance platforms market is likely to register sizable growth in the years to come.

Freelance platforms are witnessing large scale adoption in recent years as these help freelancers gain quick access to larger number of potential clients, backed by dedicated vetting and sourcing capabilities. Further sophisticated technological support such as ML based applications improve freelancer selection based on time, skill-set, and remuneration. These are furthering ample growth prospects in freelance platforms space.

Start-ups Such as Worksome Focus on Hefty Funding Expeditions to Bolster Growth

The competitive landscape in freelance platform market is characterized as cut-throat as new players are entering the arena. Several organizations are also gaining hefty funding aid which further improves structural competence of the platforms. A case in this, Worksome is a rather growing company in freelance platform market which has recently affirmed a new funding expedition worth $13 million Series a funding. The development is expected to further position the company favorable on the growth chart. Its freelance platform connecting employers and skilled workforce is expected to close the gaps in human resource development.

The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Freelance Platforms market.

Freelance Platforms Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud Based

Web Based

Web based is the most widely used type which takes up about 79.3% of the total sales in 2019.

Freelance Platforms Breakdown Data by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Freelancers

Freelance platforms have wide range of applications, such as large enterprises (above 300 employees), SMEs, freelancers, etc. And individual freelancers was the most widely used area which took up about 40.5% of the global total in 2019.

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Freelance Platforms market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Freelance Platforms market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

Fiverr

Upwork

Freelancer.com

Envato Studio

PeoplePerHour

Toptal

Guru.com

DesignCrowd

Nexxt

DesignContest

TaskRabbit

CrowdSPRING

Dribbble Hiring

WriterAccess

99Designs

Catalant

Designhill

Skyword

Bark

Gigster

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Freelance Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud Based

1.2.3 Web Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Freelance Platforms Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs

1.3.4 Freelancers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter Four: Freelance Platforms Breakdown Data by Type

Chapter Five: Freelance Platforms Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific

Chapter Nine: Latin America

Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Profiles

11.1 Fiverr

11.2 Upwork

11.3 Freelancer.com

11.4 Envato Studio

11.5 PeoplePerHour

11.6 Toptal

11.7 Guru.com

11.8 DesignCrowd

11.9 Nexxt

11.10 DesignContest

11.11 TaskRabbit

11.12 CrowdSPRING

11.13 Dribbble Hiring

11.14 WriterAccess

11.15 99Designs

11.16 Catalant

11.17 Designhill

11.18 Skyword

11.20 Gigster

Chapter Twelve: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

