Global freelance platform market size is projected to boom at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2026

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freelance platform market is identified as a growing industry, supporting current work protocols with global pandemic hitting large. A new report by Orbis Market Research assesses multiple development ventures, challenges and growing opportunities to improve business decisions in freelance platform market.
End-use adopters across verticals are actively considering bifurcating their workforce into a hybrid employee model with regular full-time workers and a bulk of freelance workers, aligning with the current work-from-home work model. Significant end-use adoption of such hybrid employee models is perceived to harbinger substantial growth in the coming years. With significant population of highly skilled workers seek more flexible employability freelance practices therefore are growing considerably, furthering exponential growth opportunities in freelance platforms market.
Upwork, Toptal, Fiverr, Catalant, 99Designs, Freelancer.com, Guru.com, Skyword, TaskRabbit etc. are the key suppliers in the global freelance platforms market. Top 5 took up only 25% of the global market in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Freelance Platforms Market
The global Freelance Platforms market size is projected to reach US$ 9192.9 million by 2026, from US$ 3393.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2026.
ML Capabilities to Expedite Reliance on Freelance Platforms
According to the study, freelancing in America, freelancing is growing as an independent economical fringe, making for over 35% of the total working population in the US. With significant disruption foreseen in technological sphere, further added by innovative investments by established players, freelance platforms market is likely to register sizable growth in the years to come.
Freelance platforms are witnessing large scale adoption in recent years as these help freelancers gain quick access to larger number of potential clients, backed by dedicated vetting and sourcing capabilities. Further sophisticated technological support such as ML based applications improve freelancer selection based on time, skill-set, and remuneration. These are furthering ample growth prospects in freelance platforms space.
Start-ups Such as Worksome Focus on Hefty Funding Expeditions to Bolster Growth
The competitive landscape in freelance platform market is characterized as cut-throat as new players are entering the arena. Several organizations are also gaining hefty funding aid which further improves structural competence of the platforms. A case in this, Worksome is a rather growing company in freelance platform market which has recently affirmed a new funding expedition worth $13 million Series a funding. The development is expected to further position the company favorable on the growth chart. Its freelance platform connecting employers and skilled workforce is expected to close the gaps in human resource development.
The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Freelance Platforms market.
Freelance Platforms Breakdown Data by Type
Cloud Based
Web Based
Web based is the most widely used type which takes up about 79.3% of the total sales in 2019.
Freelance Platforms Breakdown Data by Application
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Freelancers
Freelance platforms have wide range of applications, such as large enterprises (above 300 employees), SMEs, freelancers, etc. And individual freelancers was the most widely used area which took up about 40.5% of the global total in 2019.
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Freelance Platforms market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Freelance Platforms market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
Fiverr
Upwork
Freelancer.com
Envato Studio
PeoplePerHour
Toptal
Guru.com
DesignCrowd
Nexxt
DesignContest
TaskRabbit
CrowdSPRING
Dribbble Hiring
WriterAccess
99Designs
Catalant
Designhill
Skyword
Bark
Gigster
Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Freelance Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027
1.2.2 Cloud Based
1.2.3 Web Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Freelance Platforms Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 202Chapter One: VS 2027
1.3.2 Large Enterprises
1.3.3 SMEs
1.3.4 Freelancers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
Chapter Four: Freelance Platforms Breakdown Data by Type
Chapter Five: Freelance Platforms Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Six: North America
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific
Chapter Nine: Latin America
Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Profiles
11.1 Fiverr
11.2 Upwork
11.3 Freelancer.com
11.4 Envato Studio
11.5 PeoplePerHour
11.6 Toptal
11.7 Guru.com
11.8 DesignCrowd
11.9 Nexxt
11.10 DesignContest
11.11 TaskRabbit
11.12 CrowdSPRING
11.13 Dribbble Hiring
11.14 WriterAccess
11.15 99Designs
11.16 Catalant
11.17 Designhill
11.18 Skyword
11.20 Gigster
Chapter Twelve: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Thirteen: Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
