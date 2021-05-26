Global Cyber Security Tools Market Size, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Industry Chain Analysis, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2027

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing complexity of cyber attacks is responsible for the market's development. Over the past decade, the scale and severity of cyber scams and robberies have escalated, resulting in massive losses for companies. Businesses around the world have expanded their investment in innovative information technology systems to improve their in-house security networks as cybercrime attacks have increased dramatically. With the changing digital environment of the world, cyber security against online attacks has become more important in recent years.

Cyber Security Tools market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cyber Security Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Organizations are highly dependent on large amount of information, owing to the IoT. Hacktivists and cybercriminals have gained access to networks by sharing knowledge through the digital interface both internally and externally. As a result, companies must prioritize cybersecurity. Furthermore, the exponential rise in vulnerabilities, challenges, frauds, and hazards has forced companies to change their strategic initiatives to combat cyberattacks, resulting in market expansion.

By Company:

Cisco

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Check Point

Broadcom (Symantec)

Deloitte

EY

PwC

KPMG

NSFOCUS

DBAPPSECURITY

Sangfor Technologies

Hangzhou DPtech Technology

Hillstone

QIANXIN

Meiya Pico

TOPSEC

H3C

Beijing Leadsec Technology

Asiainfo-Sec

Work-from-home and remote working mandates are now causing workers to link to unsecured networks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's outbreak. Hackers are taking advantage of the potential to exploit the flaws and hack enterprise web systems in particular. As a result, incumbents in a variety of sectors must constantly track emerging cyber threats and protect their business infrastructure. The growing use of a number of technologies in the finance, communications, retail, and industrial industries is driving the need for vast volumes of sensitive data to be processed, assimilated, and stored. A data breach involving such confidential information will result in significant financial damages for organizations.

Segment by Type

On-Premise

Cloud-based



Segment by Application

SMBs

Large Enterprises

