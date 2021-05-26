Global infant nutrition market size to register 10.6% CAGR by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned experts, global infant nutrition market was valued at USD 50.46 billion in 2019 and is reckoned to record a compound annual growth rate of 10.6% during 2020-2027 to accumulate USD 109.1 billion by the end of forecast period.

The study delves deep into the micro-markets by analyzing the competitive outlook of this business sphere and thoroughly expounds on the product offerings and strategic undertakings of major contenders. It further entails both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the market which will enable the readers to make informed decision about new investments and amplify their stake in the industry.

Rapid urbanization, coupled with evolved consumer lifestyle with emphasis on convenience, and availability of advanced products like prepared toddler food and infant vitamin meals are propelling the market growth.

Additionally, shifting inclination towards natural products, in tandem with technological advancements & innovations to improve the safety of infant food products will stimulate worldwide infant nutrition market outlook.

Various initiatives by government and private entities to improve cognizance regarding infant nutrition will also act as a growth stimulant for the market. Citing an instance, Kraft Heinz Company partnered with Chinese parenting company Babytree Group to donate around 4000 boxes of infant nutrition food to needy families through Fosun Foundation (Shanghai) in March 2020.

It is to be noted that infant nutrition is ideal for infants and babies below the age of 12 months. It enables healthy development of infants, enhancing their immunity as well as gastrointestinal health, while averting hypersensitive reaction and improving overall cognitive performance.

Outlining market segmentations

Based on type, global infant nutrition market is bifurcated into infant milk, prepared baby food, specialty baby milk, dried baby food, and follow-on milk. Various forms of infant nutrition available are liquid baby food, and solid baby food. Speaking of distribution channel, the market space is divided into convenience stores, hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacy, and online among others.

Elaborating on regional spectrum

Credible sources cite that Asia Pacific acquired a significant share in global infant nutrition market in the recent past, attributable to surge in working women population having preference for infant formula.

Highlighting competitive arena

Renowned firms in worldwide infant nutrition industry are The Kraft Heinz Company, Danone S.A., Campbell Soup Company, DANA Dairy, Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul), Perrigo Company plc, Abbott Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Nestle S.A., and Arla Foods amba.

Global Infant Nutrition Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)





·Follow-on Milk

·Prepared Baby Food

·Infant Milk

·Specialty Baby Milk

·Dried Baby Food

Global Infant Nutrition Market by Form (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)





Solid Baby Food

Liquid Baby Food

Global Infant Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)





Hypermarket/Supermarket

Pharmacy

Online

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Infant Nutrition Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)





Europe



·Germany

·France

·Italy

·Spain

·UK

·RoE

North America



·U.S.

·Canada

Asia Pacific



India

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Row APAC

Latin America



﻿·Mexico

·Brazil



﻿ROW

Global Infant Nutrition Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)





·The Kraft Heinz Company

Danone S.A.

Campbell Soup Company

DANA Dairy

Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul)

Perrigo Company plc

Abbott Laboratories

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Nestle S.A.

Arla Foods amba

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Infant Nutrition Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Infant Nutrition Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Infant Nutrition Market, by Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Infant Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Infant Nutrition Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Infant Nutrition Market Dynamics

3.1. Infant Nutrition Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increase in awareness on adequate nutrition

3.1.1.2. Increased urbanisation growing birth rate

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Increased breastfeeding due to government initiatives

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Organic Baby Food

Chapter 4. Global Infant Nutrition Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Infant Nutrition Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Infant Nutrition Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Infant Nutrition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Infant Nutrition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Follow-on Milk

5.4.2. Specialty baby milk

5.4.3. Infant Milk

5.4.4. Prepared baby food

5.4.5. Dried baby food

Chapter 6. Global Infant Nutrition Market, by Form

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Infant Nutrition Market by Form, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Infant Nutrition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Infant Nutrition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Solid baby food

6.4.2. Liquid baby food

Chapter 7. Global Infant Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Infant Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Infant Nutrition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Infant Nutrition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.5. Hypermarket/Supermarket

7.6. Convenience Stores

7.7. Pharmacy

7.8. Online

Chapter 8. Global Infant Nutrition Market, Regional Analysis

