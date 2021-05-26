Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Key Aspects, Recent Developments and Future Strategies by 2027

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer Identity Access Management market is a part of much bigger identity access management system. The CIAM system is primarily focused on the management of profiles and identities of customers who need access to web-shops, web portals and websites. Rather than managing accounts of user in each case of a software application of an organization, the identity is supervised in a CIAM part that makes it probable to reprocess the identity. CIAM simplify all the tasks that include dealing with customers on an individual basis. CIAM uses only a single data hub for all identities and faultlessly links services, business intelligence, marketing, sales, customer management and authentication. Data protection and security are assured for an organization and its customers.

The Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market key players:

Microsoft

SAP

IBM

Ping Identity

Okta

Oracle

ForgeRock

Janrain

LoginRadius

iWelcome

Globalsign

Trusona

Acuant

SailPoint

Global industry for Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market has had an elevation in the growth rate in recent times. The growth of the CIAM industry is determined by abundant growth driving aspects. The major aspect responsible for this upsurge in the industry growth is the raise in management of huge amount of data for processing and streamlining. Furthermore, the increase in the awareness related to the access management and regulatory compliance tools have also been acting as major growth propellers for the CIAM industry and are anticipated to continue this growth in future years as well.

by Type, the market is primarily split into:

On-premises

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

by Application, this report covers the following segments:

BFSI

Goverment

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Educational

Others

The continuous advancements in the CIAM market in technological terms like adoption of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology for access security and authentication process of users are anticipated to offer several lucrative opportunities to the CIAM market entities in coming years. In addition, the growing budget for IT departments in small and medium industries and increasing usage of cloud computing management are also expected to boost the performance of the CIAM market. However, the global CIAM market growth is likely to be hampered by the risk coupled with identity and access management tools.

The global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

