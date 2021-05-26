Global Hosted PBX Markets Report 2021: Market is Estimated to be $5 Billion in 2020 and is Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2025 - Rising Adoption of the Telco Cloud & Advent of Webrtc

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hosted PBX Market (2020-2025) by Component, Services, Organization Size, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hosted PBX Market is estimated to be USD 5 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14%.



Hosted PBX allows employees to work from home and still be connected to the office telephone system. The initiative of work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic is driving the market growth for Hosted PBX.

Due to the significant cost savings offered by Hosted PBX in telecom infrastructures, such as installation, operation, and maintenance costs, there is an increase in the demand among organizations for the installation of hosted PBX. Hosted PBX provides add-on benefits that authorize organizations to extend their telephone lines virtually with the use of softphones, thereby eliminating the need for dedicated hardware or device and the costs involved.



Conversely, the security and privacy concerns are likely to hinder the market growth. As voice quality and connectivity depend on Internet bandwidth, any disruptions on the internet results in loss of phone service.

Furthermore, the unfamiliarity of hosted PBX users with VoIP technology and support problems from hosted PBX service providers pose challenges in the growth of the market.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are At&T, Cisco, BT Group, 8*8, Avaya, MegaPath, Polycom, Ringcentral, Ozonetel, Comcast Business, Bullseye Telecom, Telesystem, Mitel Networks, 3CX, etc.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Need for Enterprise Mobility

The significant Cost Savings in Telecom Infrastructure

Rising Adoption of the Cloud and Unified Communications

The necessity to Upgrade From Traditional PBX to Cloud-Based PBX

Restraints

Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of the Telco Cloud

Advent of Webrtc

Growing Trend of Network Convergence and UC Applications

Challenges

Growing Concerns About QOS

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Services

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Virtual Deployment and Setup

7.3 Network Traffic Management

7.4 Virtual Assistance and Support

7.5 Configuration and Change Management

7.6 Bandwidth Management and Optimization

7.7 Online Charging Services

7.8 Emergency Call Routing Services

7.9 Compliance Management Services

7.10 Protocol Management Services



8 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Information Technology

9.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Retail

9.7 Government and Public Sector

9.8 Education

9.9 Others



10 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

