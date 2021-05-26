Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Market 2021 Research Report by User Demand, Consumption, Applications, Types, Trends and Forecast 2026

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Market 2021-2026

The Blockchain in Metals and Mining market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.



Blockchain technology is an ability to offer approved and secure real-time information sharing of the end-to-end supply chain. The technology assures to offer enhanced ability to comply with standards and massive cost savings. The rising need for supply chain management applications and simplifying the business processes are anticipated to increase the adoption Blockchain technology into several sectors. Modern Metals and Mining organizations are tech-driven and sophisticated. The adoption of several high-end technologies such as blockchain technology, laser sensors guides, radar, GPS, etc. have transformed the industry dynamics completely. The global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Market has been experiencing an escalation in the growth over the past few years.

The key market players for global Blockchain in Metals and Mining market are listed below:

IBM

ING

Karuschain

MINESPIDER

Accenture

MineHub

Blockhead Technologies

Everledger

Minexx

Verisk

RCS Global Group

Market segmentation

Blockchain in Metals and Mining market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.



Market segment by Type, covers

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain



Market segment by Application can be divided into

Metal Industry

Mining Industry

Market segment by regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

During the complex processes of managing work compliance, ensuring trust, regulations and standards, Blockchain makes transactions traceable. In mining industry, reserve estimation for stock exchange reporting’s traceability is enhanced with the help of Blockchain technology. These aspects are anticipated to boost the demand for Blockchain in Metals and Mining industry. In addition to that, the technology can also be used to validate the outputs and audit or workflow of activities used in the reserve or resource calculations which in turn are boosting the demand for the technology across the globe. The need of metal and mining organizations to and boost productivity, limit capital expenditures cut costs are some of the aspects propelling the growth of the industry.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Blockchain in Metals and Mining Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Public Blockchain

1.2.3 Private Blockchain

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Metal Industry

1.3.3 Mining Industry

1.4 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Price by Type (2016-2026) & ()

1.5 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Blockchain in Metals and Mining Market Drivers

1.6.2 Blockchain in Metals and Mining Market Restraints

1.6.3 Blockchain in Metals and Mining Trends Analysis





2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 IBM Details

2.1.2 IBM Major Business

2.1.3 IBM Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.1.4 IBM Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)

2.2 ING

2.2.1 ING Details

2.2.2 ING Major Business

2.2.3 ING Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.2.4 ING Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)

2.3 Karuschain

2.3.1 Karuschain Details

2.3.2 Karuschain Major Business

2.3.3 Karuschain Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.3.4 Karuschain Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)

2.4 MINESPIDER

2.4.1 MINESPIDER Details

2.4.2 MINESPIDER Major Business

2.4.3 MINESPIDER Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.4.4 MINESPIDER Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)

2.5 Accenture

2.5.1 Accenture Details

2.5.2 Accenture Major Business

2.5.3 Accenture Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.5.4 Accenture Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)

2.6 MineHub

2.6.1 MineHub Details

2.6.2 MineHub Major Business

2.6.3 MineHub Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.6.4 MineHub Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)

2.7 Blockhead Technologies

2.7.1 Blockhead Technologies Details

2.7.2 Blockhead Technologies Major Business

2.7.3 Blockhead Technologies Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.7.4 Blockhead Technologies Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)

2.8 Everledger

2.8.1 Everledger Details

2.8.2 Everledger Major Business

2.8.3 Everledger Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.8.4 Everledger Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)

2.9 Minexx

2.9.1 Minexx Details

2.9.2 Minexx Major Business

2.9.3 Minexx Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.9.4 Minexx Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)

2.10 Verisk

2.10.1 Verisk Details

2.10.2 Verisk Major Business

2.10.3 Verisk Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.10.4 Verisk Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)

2.11 RCS Global Group

2.11.1 RCS Global Group Details

2.11.2 RCS Global Group Major Business

2.11.3 RCS Global Group Blockchain in Metals and Mining Product and Services

2.11.4 RCS Global Group Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021e)





3 Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Blockchain in Metals and Mining

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Blockchain in Metals and Mining Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Blockchain in Metals and Mining Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Blockchain in Metals and Mining Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions





4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Blockchain in Metals and Mining Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Blockchain in Metals and Mining Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Blockchain in Metals and Mining Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Blockchain in Metals and Mining Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Blockchain in Metals and Mining Revenue (2016-2026)





5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Blockchain in Metals and Mining Price by Type (2016-2026)

