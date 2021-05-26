North American Temporary Fencing Markets, 2020-2021 & 2027: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Emergency Service, Events, Seasonal, Agriculture

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 North American Temporary Fencing Market With Covid-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Temporary Fencing Market report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027

The North American temporary fencing market is in a growth stage and is fragmented and competitive. Competitors include small, independent local businesses with a few rental locations, regional competitors that operate in one or more states, and multi-product rental companies.

The market has experienced a decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decrease in construction activities and the cancellation of events. However, the increase in urbanization and population growth, recovery of the construction activity, and new opportunities for crowd control solutions are projected to drive the demand for temporary fencing during the next seven years.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the United States and the Canadian temporary fencing market. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

Companies Featured: National Construction Rentals, American Fence and Security Company, Inc., United Site Services Inc., SONCO Events & Construction Rentals, Broadfence, and Federal Rent-A-Fence Inc.

Customer segments include:

Residential Construction - Residential construction focuses on buildings where people reside including homes, apartments, and housing complexes.

Commercial Construction - Commercial construction includes stores, offices, healthcare and educational buildings. Compared to residential construction, commercial regulations are stricter and tend to vary by city and state.

Industrial Construction - Industrial construction deals mostly with the construction of manufacturing facilities, power plants, warehouses, and other highly specialized facilities.

Emergency Service - Temporary fencing for emergency situations generally includes floods, fires, earthquakes or other natural disasters that require emergency site security.

Events - Includes television broadcasts, movie productions, sporting events, concert touring, and major corporate events that often rely on temporary fencing.

Others - Others include seasonal fencing (such as Christmas tree lots, pumpkin patches, summer festivals, garden centers, etc.) agriculture, (for livestock fencing, rotational grazing, and property management), and others.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope, Methodology, Market Segmentation, End User Definition

II. Executive Summary

a. North American Temporary Fencing Market Size & Revenue Forecast 2020 and 2027

b. Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact, Market Revenues by Country (U.S. vs. Canada)

c. Major Trends.

d. Key Market Data Points

e. Market Drivers and Restraints

f. Main Market Participants, Commentary, and Market Share by Company (2020)

g. Market Share by Revenue, by End User, 2020 and 2027 (Non-residential Construction, Residential Construction, Emergency Services, Events, Others)

III. Market Drivers

IV. Market Restraints

V. Industry Challenges

VI. Market Trends

a. Need for security

b. Welded Wire Mesh Vs Chain-Link

c. Increasing rental prices

d. Regional trends

e. Manufacturing trends

VI. Market Data

a. Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact, Market Revenues by Country (U.S. vs. Canada, 2020)

b. Temporary Fence Market Revenue Forecast (North America, 2020-2027)

c. Temporary Fence Market Revenue Forecast (United States, 2020-2027)

d. Temporary Fence Market Revenue Forecast (Canada, 2020-2027)

e. Temporary Fence Market Revenue by End User (Non-residential Construction, Residential Construction, Emergency Services, Events, Others) (North America, 2020 and 2027)

f. Temporary Fence Market Revenue by Type of Mesh (Chain-Link and Welded Mesh) (North America, 2020)

a. Quotes on the Industry

VII. Competitive Landscape

a. Market Participants

b. Temporary Fence Market Market Share by Company (North America, 2020)

c. Competitive Factors

Companies Mentioned

American Fence and Security Company Inc.

Broadfence

Federal Rent-A-Fence Inc.

National Construction Rentals

SONCO Events & Construction Rentals

United Site Services Inc.

