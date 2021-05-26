Worldwide Online Gambling Industry to 2030 - Major Players Include 888 Holdings, William Hill and Paddy Power Among Others

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global online gambling market.



This report focuses on the online gambling market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the online gambling market which will be of significance over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global online gambling market is expected to grow from $64.13 billion in 2020 to $72.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $112.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the online gambling? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Online Gambling market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider online gambling market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The online gambling market section of the report gives context. It compares the online gambling market with other segments of the online gambling market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, online gambling indicators comparison.

Major players in the online gambling market are 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, William Hill PLC, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC, Sky Betting & Gaming, Stars Group Inc., Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC and Paddy Power Betfair PLC.



The online gambling market comprises of revenue generated by remote gaming activities by means of the internet using desktop and mobile devices. The market includes gambling establishments developing online sports betting, casino, bingo, lotteries, and poker games, among others.



The online gambling laws vary wildly from one region to other. Most countries have their own local laws that deal with the relevant legal and regulatory issues. Countries such as the USA, have much more complex gambling regulatory process. Moreover, in countries like India, gambling is under strict control. With each individual country enacting different gambling laws, it's tough to be familiar with them all. Nevertheless, all gambling sites should be compliant with any laws that they are subject to, to ensure gambling sites are operated lawfully, ethically, and are safe. The established and reputable licensing authorities impose a strict code of conduct on the licensees, who have to adhere to the necessary regulations if they are to maintain their licenses. The strict and varying laws across the countries are likely to challenge the market growth.



Technologies such as Blockchain, IoT and VR are changing everything in every field including online gambling. Virtual Reality and VR Headsets have gained a lot of popularity in recent years and are revolutionary addition to the world of online gambling. With VR, one can actually enter into a virtual casino and play all the games without having to travel. However, fraud and cheating were majorly concerning the users in online gambling. A lot of online casinos and online gambling sites have been accused of not being transparent and hiding their internal workings and the methods for their dealings. These concerns can be addressed using blockchain technology. With blockchain technology, everyone will be able to see exactly what is going on behind the scenes. Games such as SlotsMillion, Casino VR Poker, and The Gear that are played through VR are engaging the customers and are shaping the online gambling industry.



Increasing adoption of smartphones with improved internet accessibility is driving the online gambling market. Globally, the average use of mobile devices compared to desktop computers or laptops is significantly greater. In most countries, the mobile users account for about 80% of all users in the online gambling industry. According to the study published on the Rub90 portal, the share of gamblers preferring smartphones to participate in gambling grew by 117% between 2012 and 2018. According to the report Gambling participation in 2019: behavior, awareness and attitudes, 18% of the respondents gambled online at least once while 21% of the respondents gambled in 2019. According to Cisco company annual report, globally, the total number of Internet users is projected to grow from 3.9 billion in 2018 to 5.3 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6 percent, and Smartphones will grow at a 7 percent CAGR. This in turn is expected to drive online gambling market.



In January 2019, MRG (Mr Green Ltd) was acquired by one of the world's largest betting and gaming companies William Hill PLC for $321.22 million. Following the acquisition of MRG by William Hill PLC, the MRG brands will be part of the William Hill. Mr Green Ltd., is an online gambling company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Online Gambling Market Characteristics



3. Online Gambling Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Online Gambling



5. Online Gambling Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Online Gambling Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Online Gambling Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Online Gambling Market Segmentation

7. Online Gambling Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Online Gambling Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Online Gambling Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Online Gambling Market

9. China Online Gambling Market

10. India Online Gambling Market

11. Japan Online Gambling Market

12. Australia Online Gambling Market

13. Indonesia Online Gambling Market

14. South Korea Online Gambling Market

15. Western Europe Online Gambling Market

16. UK Online Gambling Market

17. Germany Online Gambling Market

18. France Online Gambling Market

19. Eastern Europe Online Gambling Market

20. Russia Online Gambling Market

21. North America Online Gambling Market

22. USA Online Gambling Market

23. South America Online Gambling Market

24. Brazil Online Gambling Market

25. Middle East Online Gambling Market

26. Africa Online Gambling Market

27. Online Gambling Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Online Gambling Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Online Gambling Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. 888 Holdings PLC

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. Bet365 Group Ltd.

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. Betsson AB

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. William Hill PLC

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. GVC Holdings PLC

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Online Gambling Market



29. Online Gambling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrs39n