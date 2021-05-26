Outdoor Heating Market to Rise Rapidly; Product Innovations & Product Premiumization to Significantly Drive the Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global outdoor heating market size is likely to witness a growth spurt in the forthcoming years. Outdoor heaters or patio heaters use butane, natural gas, or propane to generate radiant heat using a burner mounted on the top of the appliance. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in a report titled, “Outdoor Heating Market, 2021-2028”.

The patio heater market is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. The growth is prominently attributable to the constant demand from consumers for advanced and robust patio heaters.

COVID-19 Impact-

The pandemic has plummeted the growth of several businesses across industries, including the outdoor heating market. Due to the stringent government measures adopted to curb the spread of the virus, the functioning of businesses has been dismantled. Lockdowns, curfews, and social distancing norms have reduced revenues as production levels have fallen over time since the pandemic has emerged. Consumers are inclined to buy the necessary items that would help them survive the pandemic. This has created a negative impact on the market growth. Nonetheless, our research report’s comprehensive analysis will help you gain valuable insights into this niche market and help you in effective decision-making for business growth.

Segmentation-

Based on type, the Outdoor Heating Market trifurcates into standalone heaters, tabletop, and mountable. Based on application, the market segments into public spaces, rooftop decks, transit shelters, and restaurant patios. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The Outdoor Heating Market report evaluates the key factors affecting the market. The report analyzes the various opportunities in the market. The report evaluates the current business situation and assesses the market based on historical data. The report provides exclusive data on regulatory scenarios of the prospected market. The report includes an extensive study of both primary and secondary sources of data. The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the prospected market and provides information on the latest trends, product innovations, new product launches, etc.

Drivers & Restraints-

Escalating Demand for Standalone Outdoor Heaters to Amplify Market Growth

Outdoor heaters are available in three variants: mountable, standalone, and tabletop. Out of which, the standalone heaters are experiencing a surge in demand as they occupy less space and can be utilized in transit shelters, public spaces, etc. The premiumization of the outdoor heaters is another factor fueling the market growth. Fully adjustable rain and snow-resistant heaters have stainless steel grills and are expected to witness spiraling demand due to the innovative functionalities they offer. Additionally, the innovations in developing efficacious heaters are likely to drive the outdoor heating market growth. For instance, the outdoor tabletop heater known as Fire Sense burns on liquid purified gas (LPG) and can be operated in small protected public spaces.

However, the high cost of customization of outdoor heaters is expected to impede the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Product Innovations to Bolster Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the global outdoor heating market share in the forthcoming years. Escalating demand for outdoor heaters in public spaces and rooftops of commercial buildings, hospitals, etc., are anticipated to prominently drive the market growth. Additionally, the key players like Bond Manufacturing, Blue Rhino, Schwank GmbH, etc., present in the region, and their product innovations are expected to bolster the market growth in the region. For instance, the wind-resistant patio called Windsecure by Schwank GmbH is highly productive in windy and coastal areas.

The strong consumer base and constant development by key players like Chillchaser and Lava Heat Italia are expected to help Europe witness substantial growth in forthcoming years.

Rising demand for premium heaters in countries like Australia, India, Japan, etc. The constant development by regional manufacturers for better performing products is expected to help Asia Pacific witness significant growth.

Increasing investments in infrastructural projects in countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil are expected to help Latin America and the Middle East & Africa observe moderate growth.

Competitive Landscape-

New Product Launches by Key Players to Solidify Market Presence

In the fairly fragmented market of outdoor heaters, several regional and global players are competing for neck-to-neck to stay at the top of the game. These players are devising various strategies for strengthening their market positioning. New product launches, technological developments, mergers & acquisitions are being adopted by major players. For instance, Schwank GmbH introduced a new range of products for hospital’s outdoor heating on ground floor space, terraces, etc.

Industry Developments-

July 2019: Philips Lighting and Tansun Ltd. formed a strategic alliance to develop efficient and aesthetic outdoor heating solutions.

Key Players in the Global Outdoor Heating Market are:

Infrared Dynamics

Lava Heat Italia

Fire Sense

AZ Patio Heaters and Replacement Parts

Schwank GmbH

Bond Manufacturing

SUNHEAT INTERNATIONAL

Bromic Group Pty Ltd.

Blue Rhino

Spaceray Radiant Heaters

Chillchaser

Tansun Ltd.

