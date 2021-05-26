Insights on the Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nanotechnology clothing market.



This report focuses on the nanotechnology clothing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the nanotechnology clothing market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global nanotechnology clothing market is expected to grow from $4.24 billion in 2020 to $6.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the nanotechnology clothing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Nanotechnology Clothing market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider nanotechnology clothing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The nanotechnology clothing market section of the report gives context. It compares the nanotechnology clothing market with other segments of the nanotechnology clothing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, nanotechnology clothing indicators comparison.

Major players in the nanotechnology clothing market are Nano Textile, Colmar, Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology, eSpin Technologies, FTEnE, Parker Hannifin, Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies and Aspen Aerogel.



The nanotechnology clothing market consists of sales of clothes that use nanotechnology or nano fabrics. Nanoparticles are increasingly used along with fibers or as a coating on clothing to enhance the surface characteristics of clothes such as microbicidal, waterproof, antistatic or UV-protection, color durable, dirt-resistant, odor-resistant, stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and better thermal performance. The nanotechnology applications include nanowhiskers, silver nanoparticles, nanopores, and nanoparticles.



The rising use of nanotechnology clothing in the medical industry, owing to its anti-microbial properties, is expected to drive the nanotechnology clothing market. Nanotechnology clothing offers the anti-microbial property to fight against microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria. The companies functioning in the nanotechnology clothing market are introducing medical products to deal with microorganisms. For instance, in March 2020, Anxin, a Zhuhai-based mask manufacturer came up with bacteria-killing reusable nano-silver masks to meet the increasing demand for face masks post-COVID-19 outbreak. The nano-silver particles continuously release irons that are capable of killing bacteria and viruses. Therefore, the growing usage of nanotechnology fibers or clothing in the healthcare industry is projected to boost the revenues for the nanotechnology clothing market over the forthcoming years.



The toxicity of nanomaterials is expected to hinder the nanotechnology clothing market's growth during the forecast period. According to the Indonesian Journal of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, nanomaterials or nanoparticles are toxic to the human body and can easily enter the circulatory system through skin, lungs, and intestinal organs. The inhalation of nanomaterials leads to the entry of these materials into the human body and then reaches the brain causing damage or death. Thus, the toxicity of nanomaterials is anticipated to hamper the growth of the nanotechnology clothing market during the forecast period.



The nanotechnology clothing market covered in this report is segmented by type into nanocoated textiles; nanoporous textiles; fabrics consisting of nanofiber webs; composite fibers based on nanostructures and by application into healthcare; packaging; sports and leisure; defense; home and household; environmental protection; geotextiles; others.



The launch of new products incorporating wearable technology is a key trend shaping the growth of the market. Major players operating in the nanotechnology clothing market are launching a new line of clothing with wearable technology in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market. For instance, in January 2019, Teijin Frontier, a textile company of the Teijin Group launched a new line of sportswear and other clothing incorporating wearable solutions. The company showcased the product range at the 5th Wearable Expo at Tokyo Big site, a leading trade fair for wearable devices and related technology. The integration of technology with nano clothing is projected to be a major trend in the nanotechnology clothing industry over the next coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Characteristics



3. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Nanotechnology Clothing



5. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Segmentation

7. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology Clothing Market

9. China Nanotechnology Clothing Market

10. India Nanotechnology Clothing Market

11. Japan Nanotechnology Clothing Market

12. Australia Nanotechnology Clothing Market

13. Indonesia Nanotechnology Clothing Market

14. South Korea Nanotechnology Clothing Market

15. Western Europe Nanotechnology Clothing Market

16. UK Nanotechnology Clothing Market

17. Germany Nanotechnology Clothing Market

18. France Nanotechnology Clothing Market

19. Eastern Europe Nanotechnology Clothing Market

20. Russia Nanotechnology Clothing Market

21. North America Nanotechnology Clothing Market

22. USA Nanotechnology Clothing Market

23. South America Nanotechnology Clothing Market

24. Brazil Nanotechnology Clothing Market

25. Middle East Nanotechnology Clothing Market

26. Africa Nanotechnology Clothing Market

27. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Nano Textile

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. Colmar

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. eSpin Technologies

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. FTEnE

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Nanotechnology Clothing Market



29. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pu397t