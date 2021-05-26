Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting held

English Norwegian

Ordinary General Meeting in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA was held today, Wednesday 26 May 2021. All items were resolved in accordance with the Annual General Meeting notice and the recommendations of the Nomination Committee.



The General Shareholders Meeting approved to distribute a dividend of NOK 2.00 per share. The dividend will be paid on 4 June 2021 and shall be paid to the shareholders who are registered shareholders of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA as of 27 May 2021.

The shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be traded ex-dividend from and including 27 May 2021.

A translated version of the minutes of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

