Grapefruit USA Retains Premier Investor Relations and Communications Marketing Firm SRAX to Raise Its Brand Awareness

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc., (“GPFT,” “Grapefruit” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: GPFT) a California based hemp and cannabis company, announces that it has engaged investor relations and communications marketing firm SRAX, Inc. (“SRAX”) (NASDAQ:SRAX) to expose and market the Company, its patented, time-release Hourglass™ topical hemp-derived CBD and THC/cannabinoid product lines, its new e-commerce site and related affiliate program to a wider audience and to employ SRAX’s “Sequire” system of investor intelligence and communications tools which will allow the Company to search and monitor key shareholders to track shareholder buying and selling behavior and trends and then use these data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across multiple media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and traditional display and email channels. The Sequire system will also help the company to identify and secure a wider shareholder base and potential investors.



With respect to Grapefruit’s new relationship with SRAX, Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, stated, “We are pleased to have reached a final agreement with SRAX. Their novel data driven approaches to marketing our products, such as our topical delivery cream, Hourglass™, and creating awareness for our stock certainly represents a significant step forward for the Company in these areas.”

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit’s extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit the Company’s website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement



Grapefruit cautions that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit’s business, including, without limitation: the Company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the Company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

