Coming Home: Edmonton-based Dynaleo Inc.’s cannabis-infused soft chews now available in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynaleo, Canada’s highest-capacity manufacturer of premium cannabis-infused soft chews, is proud to announce its Sunshower brand soft chews are now available at AlbertaCannabis.org and at local licensed retailers across the company’s home of province of Alberta.



Dynaleo built its head office and state of the art production facility in Nisku, AB, just outside of Edmonton, in January 2019. Since cannabis edibles were legalized in December 2019, the organization has expanded to 75 employees and continues to grow as its premium cannabis soft chews ship across Canada.

Albertans can feel good about supporting local with Sunshower, Dynaleo’s THC brand. They’re available in three mouth-watering flavours: Watermelon Lemonade, Mango Tangerine and the handpicked strawberry-taste of Sunshower Wild Strawberry. Each pack contains 5 soft chews and 10 mg total THC. Outside of Alberta, Sunshower has already become a go-to for adults that want to manage their THC experience with low dose edibles, natural ingredients, and no cannabis aftertaste.

Dynaleo will build on the great momentum for Sunshower with new product innovations coming in June: 1mg THC micro dose soft chews- the first of their kind in Canada. They’ll debut alongside new additions to Dynaleo’s DYNATHRIVE CBD wellness brand, which will include a new pomegranate flavour with 10mg CBD per piece. Pomegranate will join DYNATHRIVE CBD’s delicious flagship soft chews made with apple cider vinegar. Both are available in packs of 30 soft chews for a month’s worth of daily CBD, and new 7 packs of DYNATHRIVE CBD that offer a week’s supply, which also launch in June.

“We are proud to be an Alberta-based employer making the finest cannabis edibles in Canada,” says Michael Krestell, Executive Chairman of Dynaleo Inc. “We know Albertans are going to love Sunshower’s delicious flavours, their classic gummy chew and low THC doses that they can easily manage. And we look forward to bringing our DYNATHRIVE CBD soft chews to our home province in the very near future.”

About Dynaleo

Dynaleo is an Edmonton, Alberta-based licensed processor that is focused on manufacturing cannabis-infused adult soft-chews. Dynaleo's purpose-built manufacturing plant contains specialized production equipment to produce precisely dosed cannabinoid infused edibles for the Canadian market. Dynaleo’s mission is to create the finest infused soft chews that enable consumers to enjoy cannabinoids, without the negative health effects of inhalation.

