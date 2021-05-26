The Mindset Coach Cappi Pidwell Announced as Emcee for Upcoming Live Event, “Wake Up OC”

Irvine, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Up OC , is pleased to announce national speaker, leading expert in human behavior, and author of the book The Mindset Code , Cappi Pidwell, will be the Master of Ceremonies for their upcoming live event, Wake Up OC. The date is set for June 4, 2021, and the event will be held at the OC Plaza at 2575 McCade Way, Irvine CA 92614 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Tickets are $10; more information and tickets can be found at https://yes.wakeupocevent.com/june-2021 .

The organization comprises a group of experts that aims to share higher consciousness, brain, body, and mindset training for those who are seeking better ways to increase their results, achieve more balance in their lives and business, and get a great night's sleep.

The event will have discussions with brilliant luminaries on how a person can enhance their financial, spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being for the best possible results. They will also share the latest mind hacks to support decision-making and critical thinking. Participants will also learn tips and tricks to feel and look at the best levels.

Throughout the years, many seminars have been more about sales and hype. What makes Wake Up OC’s live event different is that its audience is made up of doctors and successful business owners. The organization understands how desperate people are to finding the answers that they cannot often find.

Fortunately, the live event’s sponsors and speakers are in the bio-hacking business of getting people fast, healing, REAL results.

There are not many mindset experts, like Cappi Pidwell. She is in partnership with two others who are considered experts in the mindset area with technology and products - Steven E. Redford, and Dr. Patrick Porter.

Dr. Patrick Porter, Ph.D., is an award-winning author, speaker, and entrepreneur with 24 years of experience running the biggest self-help franchise, Positive Change. He is also the creator of BrainTap Technology, which is voted as the best sleep app.

Redford and Brad Axelrad are the founders of The Wake Up events.

Redford has worked with highly-sought authors, CEOs of major enterprises, top doctors, and owners of top franchises. He and his team made more than 1,000 bestsellers globally and have taught these authors how to make cash flow with a book as a business. Axelrad has been producing events for 10 years.

As the Emcee and partner for this live event, Pidwell cannot hide her excitement as she stated, “I’m so excited to be a part of this mindset movement as I have been a Mindset Expert and Speaker for 28 years. We are here to raise consciousness for those that are ready to get real results, personally & professionally,” said Cappi Pidwell, Mindset Coach.

Pidwell is a Master of NLP and Hypnotherapy. She is also a professional speaker, author, mindset strategist, and product developer. Pidwell has been consulting and coaching business owners, associations, corporations, and individuals to get quick results with her mindset programs for more than 28 years.

About Cappi Pidwell

Cappi Pidwell is a Master Results Coach, national speaker, a leading expert in human behavior, and a Master of NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Advanced Hypnotherapy.

She speaks and coaches and has worked with thousands of individuals, corporations, and associations around the globe, and has coached companies such as Re-Max Real Estate, First American Title, Keller Williams, AARP, SCORE, Women’s Council of Realtors, WFG, Merrill Lynch, Signature Insurance, Century 21, Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, Hoag Hospital, E-Woman Network, OCAR, and Invest Club for Women, to name a few of her audiences and clients.

She has been featured on several TV shows, and hundreds of talk radio and internet shows sharing her powerful mindset solutions, programs, and products. She was featured in the film “The Riches” along with T. Harv Eker and Brian Tracey, and she opened and introduced Deepak Chopra in 2015 at the Center for Spiritual Living in Irvine, Ca. She has been helping companies and individuals upgrade their mindsets with amazing, life-changing results for over 28 years.

