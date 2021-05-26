Outlook on the $24+ Billion Custody Service Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custody Service Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global custody services market.



This report focuses on the custody services market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the custody services market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global custody service market is expected to grow from $24.42 billion in 2020 to $26.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the custody services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Custody Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider custody services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The custody services market section of the report gives context. It compares the custody services market with other segments of the custody services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, custody services indicators comparison

Major players in the custody service market are Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, State Street Bank and Trust, BNP Paribas, Northern Trust Corporation, HSBC, Societe Generale Securities Services, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., Caisse d'Epargne Investor Services.



The custody services market consists of revenue generated by services provided by a custodian to investors. Custody service is broadly characterized as the safekeeping and servicing of an investor's assets. The services rendered by a bank custodian include the transaction and settlement, safekeeping and recording of marketable assets and cash to customers. A relationship of custody is legal, and the facilities rendered for a client varies.



Automation and standardization is a key factor driving the growth of the custody services market. The custody services industry is focusing on using technology to improve efficiency. The automation and standardization of core custody services and operations result in higher visibility, enhanced productivity due to operational efficiency, and cost reductions for customers, improve quality of service, and allow the custodian to react quickly to future needs. Due to the automation and standardization of custody services, in the coming years, the asset-centric model is expected to be augmented by a more data-centric, open platform method where the custodian will have access to a variety of available services. For instance, an automated reporting system provides daily reports of exceptions, securities available for loan, securities on loan, valuation of cash collateral, daily mark-to-market information, and margin calls. Therefore, such automation and standardization features are expected to drive the growth of the custody services market.



The increasing competition is a key factor hampering the growth of the custody services market. The market for custody services is highly competitive with numerous banks that provide custody services in addition to other banking services, on a global, regional, or local scale. The price competition, especially, is causing enormous pressure on the banks in the global market. Many custodians find it challenging to keep up with high volumes and offer competitive prices. Traditional players in securities services such as multinational custodians, local custodians and specialists in fund management are experiencing increasing competition from Central Securities Depositories (CSD), Central Counterparty Clearing Houses (CCP), and outsourced service providers. Fund services professionals are increasing competitiveness by considerably building new and aimed offers. Therefore, increasing competition from various areas is expected to hinder the growth of the custody services market.



The custody services market covered in this report is segmented by service into core custody services; ancillary services; core depository services; other administrative services.



In March 2019, Forge, a company that provides custom liquidity solutions to private companies and their employees, and offers pre-IPO opportunities to institutions and investors, acquired IRA Services, a trust company that provides custodial services for retirement accounts managed by individuals and mid-to-large sized institutions, for $55 million. By acquiring IRA Services, Forge expanded its support offerings for private market securities, and more importantly, has become a one-stop-shop for private market investors who will no longer have to transfer shares acquired with Forge to external custodial trust.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Custody Services Market Characteristics



3. Custody Services Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Custody Services



5. Custody Services Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Custody Services Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Custody Services Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Custody Services Market Segmentation

7. Custody Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Custody Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Custody Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



8. Asia-Pacific Custody Services Market

9. China Custody Services Market

10. India Custody Services Market

11. Japan Custody Services Market

12. Australia Custody Services Market

13. Indonesia Custody Services Market

14. South Korea Custody Services Market

15. Western Europe Custody Services Market

16. UK Custody Services Market

17. Germany Custody Services Market

18. France Custody Services Market

19. Eastern Europe Custody Services Market

20. Russia Custody Services Market

21. North America Custody Services Market

22. USA Custody Services Market

23. South America Custody Services Market

24. Brazil Custody Services Market

25. Middle East Custody Services Market

26. Africa Custody Services Market

27. Custody Services Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Custody Services Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Custody Services Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Bank of New York Mellon

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. Citigroup

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. JP Morgan Chase

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. State Street Bank and Trust

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. BNP Paribas

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Custody Services Market



29. Custody Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l11043