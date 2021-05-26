Global Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market 2021-2026 Featuring Emerging Drugs - NurOwn (BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics) & Neuro-Cells (Neuroplast)

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders - Market Insights and Market Forecast - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders - Market Insights and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends of Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders in in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders market size from 2018 to 2026, in the 7MM.

The report also covers the current Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders treatment practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying market potential.

Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders emerging drugs

NurOwn (BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics) is is mesenchymal stromal stem cells based therapy secreting neurotrophic factors (MSC-NTF) cells. It is designed to target disease pathways in neurodegenerative disorders by effectively delivering NTFs directly to the site of damage. MSC-NTF cells are generated using autologous, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been extracted from bone marrow, expanded and differentiated ex-vivo. The therapy is currently under clinical evaluation in phase III for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and in phase II for treatment of Multiple Sclerosis, Chronic Progressive.

Neuro-Cells (Neuroplast) is an autologous cell preparation that aims to decrease inflammation and reduce cell death. Neuro- Cells is produced in a certified and patented closed system manufacturing process from bone marrow and is a registered Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP). Based on these mechanisms, Neuroplast focuses on developing a stem cell therapy, which can inhibit the inflammatory processes following damaged/dying neural tissue cells and sees its Neuro-Cells as a disease-modifying therapy (DMT). Currently it is being evaluated in phase I and phase II/III clinical studies in treatment of Spinal Chord Injuries (SCI).

Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2026. The analysis covers Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allow the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II/III, Phase II, and Phase I/II stage. It also analyses Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders' key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Gene and Cell Therapies targeting CNS Disorders emerging therapies.

