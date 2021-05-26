Outlook on the Workforce Identity and Access Management 2021 Industry - Growing Demand for Consolidation and Simplification of IAM is Driving the Market

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workforce Identity and Access Management 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As part of the publisher's ongoing research on Cybersecurity, a deep dive into the Workforce Identity and Access Management (IAM) market was conducted. The publisher defines Workforce IAM as a framework that controls and manages employee identities and access as well as policies across IT infrastructures to protect enterprises from unauthorized and potentially harmful security breaches. The solutions comprising an IAM solution include, but are not limited to, Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Lifecycle Management (provisioning, de-provisioning), Password Management, and Compliance Management.

In a business environment where Cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises, the challenges are accentuated by constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats, and the lack of resources. IAM is no different as enterprises struggle to maintain a robust security profile in view of high complexity, siloes, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among different systems. The IAM decisions that CISO's face today include (but are not limited to) integration of next generation solutions and technology into existing (and legacy) infrastructures, optimizing business processes, and orchestrating a strong IAM policy and strategy that aligns seamlessly with increasing complexity of IAM.

In a highly fragmented market, this Radar profiles some of the key vendors in the industry. While some of them have a long history in the IAM sector, some others are relatively new. These companies were selected on the basis of their potential to grow and innovate. Working aggressively to meet the IAM challenges of clients, the selected vendors are investing in research and development and work very closely with their clients to ensure that their IAM requirements are met and are future proof.

This research outlines:

The growth environment in workforce IAM market

Workforce IAM market key vendors

Workforce IAM market strategic insights

Some of the key growth opportunities in the Workforce IAM market are driven by the growing demand for consolidation and simplification of IAM. Similarly, other opportunities have emerged as a result of the emerging technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Providers are looking to augment their solutions with new business models, capabilities and educating clients about best practices to enhance outcomes. COVID-19 challenged the status quo in digital transformation, workplaces, and employee access. As enterprises cope with business continuity challenge, the Workforce IAM is poised for a significant growth. Going forward, Workforce IAM will continue to be an important part of strategic imperatives.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Frost Radar

Frost Radar: Workforce Identity and Access Management

Frost Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Broadcom

Duo (Cisco Secure Access)

IBM Security

Ilantus Technologies

Microsoft

Okta

Ping Identity

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Saviynt Inc.

Thales

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

Frost Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Frost Radar Empowers Investors

Frost Radar Empowers Customers

Frost Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Frost Radar Analytics

Frost Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

Legal Disclaimer

