Rovio Entertainment Corporation names Kieran O’Leary as Chief Operating Officer and appoints him and CTO Petri Hyökyranta to the leadership team 

English Finnish

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 26 May 2021 at 2 p.m. EEST

Rovio Entertainment names Kieran O’Leary as Chief Operating Officer and appoints him and CTO Petri Hyökyranta to the leadership team

Espoo, Finland – 26 May 2021- Rovio Entertainment Corporation, the creator of Angry Birds franchise, has appointed its Vice President, Marketing, Kieran O’Leary as Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will start in his new role on May 27 and continues to be based in Rovio headquarters in Espoo, Finland. O’Leary will also become a member of Rovio’s leadership team. Also Rovio’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Petri Hyökyranta will become a member of the leadership team.

Kieran O’Leary has a decade-long career in the gaming industry. Before joining Rovio in 2019 as Director of Growth, he worked as Marketing Director at Gameloft and Outfit7. In his new role Kieran will be driving Rovio’s growth strategy execution and day-to-day operations with a strong focus on enabling cross-functional relationships across the organization to enable new game delivery and live-games operation.

Rovio’s Chief Technology Officer Petri Hyökyranta has been with Rovio since late 2011. Hyökyranta is responsible for Rovio Games technology and IT strategy, including development, platform and services for Rovio.

“Driving long-term growth is our key priority, and our actions must mirror this continuously. While I continue to lead Rovio strategy, Kieran O’Leary will work with studio leads monitoring operations on a day-to-day basis. Kieran’s strong track record in heading marketing coupled with his determination for driving results make him the best possible person for the job and I am confident he will do an excellent job!” says Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “An important pillar of our strategy is our Future of Gaming initiatives. Much of this is naturally technology enabled, for instance using Machine Learning to customise user experiences. Thus it is imperative that technology is represented in the leadership team through Petri Hyökyranta,” he continues.

Notes to editors:

Kieran O’Leary:

Born in 1988. French & Irish citizen.

Holds master’s in management from ESCP Business School from Paris and London

Worked in the gaming industry since 2012, most recently as Marketing Director at Gameloft and Outfit7

Joined Rovio in 2019 as a Director of Growth and member of the Game Management team. Most recently as VP of Marketing since 2020

Petri Hyökyranta:

Born in 1972. Finnish citizen

Holds BBA from Oulu Polytechnic

Joined Rovio in 2011 to help build Rovio’s cloud service

Currently CTO. Responsible for Rovio Games Technology and IT strategy, including development, platform and services for Rovio

Has worked in different digital and technology R&D management and leadership positions since 1999.



Additional background information on all current members of the Rovio leadership team can be found in the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/about-rovio/leadership-team

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, CEO

Media phone: + 358 40 485 8985

RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en