Evelo Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management will host a presentation at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. Management will host a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference. Management will host a presentation at 9:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Evelo website at http://ir.evelobio.com/news-events. A replay of these webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered medicines that act on SINTAX™, the small intestinal axis, to have systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .

