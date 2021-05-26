Immatics Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

English German

Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, Texas, May 26, 2021 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced changes to its Board of Directors. Christof Hettich, L.L.D., Managing Partner and founding member of the dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, has decided to step down from Immatics’ Board of Directors. He has been a member of Immatics’ Board of Directors since 2006. Former Immatics Board member Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach, PhD, Managing Partner and co-founder of dievini Hopp BioTech Holding GmbH & Co. KG has been nominated to be his successor. The election will take place at Immatics’ Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021.

Peter Chambré, Chairman of Immatics’ Board of Directors commented: “I would like to thank Christof Hettich on behalf of my fellow Board members and the Immatics’ management team for his tremendous contributions to the company for more than 15 years. He has been instrumental in the development of Immatics over this period. We would be delighted to welcome Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach back to our Board of Directors.”

Dr. Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach is Managing Partner and co-founder of dievini Hopp BioTech Holding GmbH & Co. KG, the company managing the life science activities and investments of Dietmar Hopp, co-founder of SAP, and his family. Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach holds a diploma in biochemistry from the University of Zurich and a PhD in neurobiology from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich. He held various positions at Fresenius AG, FAG Kugelfischer KGaA and WASAG Chemie AG. In 1997 he founded LION bioscience AG whose CEO he was for seven years. He is chairman of the Board of Apogenix AG and Novaliq GmbH, and board member of CureVac AG, Heidelberg Pharma AG and Co-Chair of the Evaluation Board of the Wyss Translational Center Zurich. Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach is also co-founder and Managing Director of Molecular Health GmbH. Friedrich von Bohlen und Halbach has been a member of Immatics’ Board of Directors from 2006 to 2020.

