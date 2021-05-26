GZ6G Technologies Announces Rebranding and Refresh of Logos for Divisions

Unveils Logo Refresh and Rebrands Divisions to Elevate and Differentiate Each Unique Subsidiary’s Core Competency

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the rebranding of GZ6G Technologies and its divisions in response to accelerated company growth and a renewed focus on its vision of becoming the smart city and venue enterprise solutions provider. Each division now has a cohesive logo with varying colors to differentiate the core competency of each revenue-driving subsidiary of GZ6G Technologies. Green Zebra Media is the first subsidiary to launch its website with the rebranded design and will focus on the agency and sponsorship business with non-reoccurring revenue and monthly recurring revenue models.

As the parent company, GZ6G Technologies is responsible for developing and implementing Smart Technologies and management on an enterprise level. Each subsidiary provides its specialized expertise to the parent’s overall enterprise project. Further, each subsidiary also markets its expertise to prospects and clients who need their specialized division services; however, do not necessarily require enterprise solutions. Therefore, in order to clearly communicate what makes them credible and different, each division needs to be just as “smart” as their parent.

GZ6G Technologies Divisions:

Green Zebra Smart Media: Providing branding, communications, marketing, digital advertising, media planning/buying, public relations, and sponsorship development support for venues, cities, and businesses for both local and national enterprise accounts.

Green Zebra Smart Labs: Development, deployment, and management of proprietary and third-party IoT software for wireless, web, and mobile applications, as well as API integrations, and analytics and support platforms that connect smart technology solutions to both local and national enterprise accounts.

Green Zebra Smart Networks: Providing wireless IT networking infrastructure, IT & Wireless managed services, and comprehensive customer support for smart technology solutions for both local and national accounts both local and national enterprise accounts.

“The Green Zebra Smart Networks website is expected to be released June 2021.”

Green Zebra Smart Data: Providing data security, cloud management, and co-location hosting services to optimize software user applications and user data access, and third-party application hosting.

With the opening of entertainment venues, sports arenas, and stadiums, key clients for GZ6G Technologies, and its divisions, the company has been focused on showcasing each division’s revenue-driving capabilities. Services provided to customer accounts can seamlessly span one or more of the company’s various divisions.

“With COVID restrictions lifting and venues and businesses opening at 50-100% capacity, the time is now to refresh our brand to embrace the change and evolution that’s about to come with the advancements of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies,” said Coleman Smith, CEO for GZ6G Technologies. “Each division focuses on separate industry verticals which drive varying revenue streams creating a company that is poised for continued growth.”

Green Zebra Smart Media, Smart Networks, Smart Labs, and Smart Data are integral, genetic components of GZ6G Technologies while also defining the specialized expertise and varying revenue streams they bring to the family and the marketplace.

With the completion of audited financials, GZ6G Technologies recently submitted its application for the Company to be up-listed to the OTCQB.

GZ6G Technologies and its divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks, Green Zebra Smart Labs, Green Zebra Smart Data, and Green Zebra Smart Media are currently working with various clients that will be announced soon. For more information visit: GZ6G.com.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

Arlene.b@brandltd.com

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

