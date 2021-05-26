Progressive Care, Inc. to Present Today at the Emerging Growth Conference

MIAMI, FL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care, Inc. (RXMD) (the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 26, 2021

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on May 26, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Alan Jay Weisberg, in real time.

Mr. Weisberg will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Weisberg will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Progressive Care, Inc. will be presenting at 11:30 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465229&tp_key=acb55f1b36&sti=rxmd

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Progressive Care: Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com