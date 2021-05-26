Jericho Energy Ventures: Hydrogen Technologies Introduces the New Generation 2.0 cleanH2steam DCC™ Boiler

NEWTOWN, Pa. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies Inc (HTI), has introduced its newest Generation 2.0 cleanH2steam DCC™ Boiler 3000 Series design.

Since Jericho’s acquisition of HTI in February 2021, HTI’s engineering team along with their UK manufacturing partner, UnitBirwelco, has been refining and improving their previous Generation 1.0 design to meet and exceed customer expectations in the steam boiler market. HTI’s Generation 2.0 DCC™ Boiler has an improved and streamlined fuel delivery system featuring high precision mass flow meters, increased process monitoring and remote management options. The engineering team also made improvements to the ignitor design providing optimum combustion resulting in higher thermal efficiencies.



The engineering design was also accompanied by an active procurement strategy which led to metallurgy changes that address the current high cost and long lead time of stainless steel in global supply chains. Providing a cost effective cleanH2steam DCC™ boiler is one of HTI’s highest priorities.



Brian Williamson, CEO of JEV, stated, “We are proud to introduce our new Generation 2.0 of our breakthrough cleanH2steam DCC™ boiler solution. We are grateful for the teamwork and ongoing relationship with UnitBirwelco and look forward to helping reduce global emissions as we commercialize our zero-emission boiler for the commercial and industrial steam market. I would also like to thank HTI’s President, Janet Reiser, along with the Founder & Chief Technology Officer of HTI, Ed Stockton, for leading the charge to improve upon this world class technology.”



