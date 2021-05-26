BOTS Acquires ATM Network, Launches Growth Strategy to Deploy Bitcoin ATMs

SAN JUAN, PR, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance, today announces the acquisition of an ATM network and additional crypto assets as part of its Bitcoin ATM growth strategy. The Company already owns a portfolio of digital assets and cryptocurrency-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange and Bitcoin ATM machines and its US patents.

The purchase includes location placement contracts, ATM kiosks and backend software maintenance agreements. This acquisition complements BOTS’ Bitcoin ATM patents and is an instrumental part of its growth strategy.

The Company plans on adding cryptocurrency trading functionality to legacy banking ATMs, leading in the latest trend as the adoption of digital assets becomes mainstream. The integration of cryptocurrencies into major financial institutions has paved the way for mass consumer adoption, BOTS aims to facilitate buying and selling through existing and trusted legacy ATM networks already deployed worldwide. BOTS also plans on licensing its Bitcoin ATM IP to independent operators nationwide and gain significant market-share of the U.S. Bitcoin ATM market.

According to Market Data Forecast, the crypto ATM market size was valued at 31.3 million USD in 2019 and is estimated to grow to 176.8 million USD by 2025 with an average CAGR of 54.7% over this period, making it one of the fastest-growing sectors in financial technology. BOTS is strategically positioned to capitalize on this growth due to its ownership of Bitcoin ATM patents in the U.S. and developing technology to add cryptocurrency trading capabilities to legacy ATM networks worldwide.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crytpo-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange and Bitcoin ATM machines and US patents. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

Track BTZI news on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI news on Twitter @ Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz

Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz

Visit BTZI on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI on Twitter @Bots_bz

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Oleksandr Gordieiev

CEO

info@bots.bz