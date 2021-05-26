BioXcel Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel, will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming virtual healthcare investor conferences.



Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM ET

Event: Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 4:40 PM ET

Event: BofA Securities Napa Biopharma Conference

Date: Monday, June 14, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. Following the conferences, the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

