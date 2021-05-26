HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Returns to In-Person for Fall, Announces 2021 Pitchfest Competition

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today shared details about its upcoming fall event, being held in person September 28 – October 1, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. On the agenda for the world-famous conference will be the 2021 Pitchfest competition, designed to recognize the early-stage companies helping shape the future of HR technology. Thirty startups will be considered, with chances to win prize money totaling $30,000 from Randstad and exhibition space for the 2022 HR Technology Conference.



Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, commented, “We’re thrilled to bring the HR Technology Conference back to Las Vegas this fall. Attendees will have the chance to reconnect and network in person, and our Pitchfest participants will be able to present their solutions live for the audience’s feedback. It’s a tremendous opportunity to get the HR tech community together again and see innovation in action.”

Any exhibiting startup at the HR Technology Conference can apply to participate in Pitchfest. During three preliminary rounds, participants will have three minutes to pitch their innovation before a judging panel with a wide range of backgrounds in HR technology, with an additional two minutes to answer the judges’ follow-up questions.

Scoring will be based on the judges’ feedback (70%) and audience voting (30%). The total score earned by each company in the preliminary rounds will determine the six companies that advance to the final round. The competition will take place on September 28 and 29, with the finals scheduled for the morning of September 30.

The deadline to submit for Pitchfest is July 30, with notification to selected entrants expected no later than August 10. To learn more, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com/pitchfest.

As the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® brings the industry together again in 2021, event organizers will continue to monitor COVID-19 and its potential impact on the conference, keeping in mind that the safety and well-being of attendees are their top priority. Additional information, including registration, is available at www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as startups. For more information, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.