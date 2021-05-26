Nubeva Releases Global Developers License Program for Comprehensive Network Decryption

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2021 – Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a developer of B2B decryption software that broadens network traffic security and visibility, today announces the general availability of a comprehensive developer license program for Nubeva’s patented Session Key Intercept (SKI) technology.

The for-fee program provides developer-level access to Nubeva’s state-of-the-art technology. This program allows cybersecurity and application assurance companies the ability to execute seamless proof of concepts and external demos of SKI’s decryption capability to their customer base before deeper OEM implementations. Program delivery model is customer-driven, requires no change to Nubeva’s support model, and is validated as an easy on-ramp for SKI adoption.

“Our OEM prospects need to answer their growing product gaps as TLS 1.3 continues to disrupt deep packet inspection services”, say’s Steve Perkins, Head of Product at Nubeva. “Accelerating our customers through evaluation and proof of concept of our technology, without time-consuming development cycles and costly implementation, is a win-win for our customers and Nubeva.”

This new offering enables Nubeva to meet the growing market demand, accelerate adoption, shorten sales cycles and receive valuable product and feature feedback. The core software is provided, with some IP protections and limitations, while affording customers full functionality for evaluation and initial development.

“We know the importance of business and technical validation before strategic product investments are made,” said Perkins. “While we are not always allowed to announce deal specifics, we created this offering based on customer requests. The program provides the ability to show what is truly possible, and allows our customers to build an early sales pipeline prior to formal implementations, leading to accelerated acceptance of Nubeva’s tech adoption.”

The developer program is available now globally. If interested in learning more, contact us at www.nubeva.com/contact.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Nubeva develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy. Yet, enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.







