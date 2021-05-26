Inmar Intelligence Named Among Large Retail Media Network Solutions

Winston-Salem, NC, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company today announced that it has been named a large Retail Media Network solutions provider in Forrester’s Now Tech: Retail Media Solutions, Q2 2021 report. The report recognizes vendors for their retail media solutions, and based its analysis on the organizations’ market presence and functionality.

Inmar Intelligence's Retail Cloud - an integrated suite of media, incentive and commerce solutions - was cited in the primary functionality segments of buy-side solutions and sell-side solutions. Due to its market presence, Inmar Intelligence was listed in the 'large companies' category.

Inmar Intelligence enables retailers and brands to activate collaborative marketing initiatives across channels that matter most in today's digital economy. This suite of solutions includes digital coupons, onsite and offsite media, print and digital in-store signage, receipt rewards, influencer marketing and paid social. At the center of Retail Cloud is its exclusive data intelligence platform, ShopperSync™, which mobilizes SKU-level transaction data and other shopping-related behaviors sourced from point-of-sale systems and consumer touchpoints for personalization and activation across the marketing portfolio.

“We are excited to have been included as a Large Retail Media Network Solution in Forrester’s Now Tech: Retail Media Solutions, Q2 2021 report,” said Aaron Kechley, General Manager, Media & Data at Inmar Intelligence. “Inmar Intelligence is dedicated to continuous innovation and creating solutions that emphasize retailer autonomy and multi-channel solutions. We will continue to lay the groundwork for a retail media network solution that encompasses full-channel marketing activation options for advertisers to improve workflow and create a better shopper experience inclusive of all customer touchpoints across loyalty, promotions and media.”

The report came out on the heels of Inmar Intelligence’s recent launch of its Retail Media Network product capabilities to support adult beverage, connected TV and influencer communities solutions for retailers and brands. These offerings allow Inmar Intelligence to expand the ways in which it supports a retailer’s Media Network, enhancing the advertising formats they can offer to their brands and reaching more consumers across channels that matter in today’s world.

In the future, retailers will need to move beyond Retail Media Networks and develop a Retail Marketing Network that encompasses full-channel marketing activation options for their advertisers. Inmar Intelligence has started the process for this experience, offering retailers the ability to expand their Retail Media Networks to encompass more than just traditional “media” advertising opportunities.

For decades, Inmar Intelligence has played a critical role in helping retailers make business decisions. Inmar Intelligence’s Retail Cloud’s is built to support retailers’ development and execution of an omnichannel, personalized shopping experience with a technology infrastructure designed to provide the flexibility, security, control and scalability needed to complement retailers’ technology roadmap. While the pandemic accelerated the evolution of consumer buying behavior and trends, leaving some businesses flat-footed, Inmar Intelligence’s platform is able to meet these changing demands. With a technology infrastructure designed to execute machine learning and artificial intelligence at scale, Inmar Intelligence generates actionable insights to better inform planning decisions.

