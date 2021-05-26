Xebec Announces Supply Agreement for Hydrogen Fueling Station in the Netherlands

English French

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary HyGear, has signed an agreement to supply hydrogen to a fueling station in the Netherlands. The agreement includes the on-site generation and delivery of 130,000 kg of hydrogen from HyGear’s nearby decentralized hydrogen production hub in Arnhem, Netherlands over a 1.5-year period. The supplied hydrogen is expected to support the fueling needs of approximately 33,000 fuel cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) fills over the duration of the contract.



“This is the second hydrogen supply agreement we have signed in the Netherlands for refueling stations. We are excited about our continued traction as large-scale demand for the fuel comes online for heavy and light duty FCEVs such as buses and passenger cars. Our decentralized hydrogen production hubs already offer supply to local industrial markets, and we are primed for the increased demand from the mobility sector. This unique approach of local production and distribution will play well into our global strategy of distributed and decentralized gas generation, resulting in significantly lower costs and emissions,” stated Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe.

HyGear is developing into a globally local leader in hydrogen supply

On February 18, 2021, HyGear signed its first hydrogen fuel supply contract with Rijngas, a gas sales and distribution company in the Netherlands, for the supply of hydrogen to a fueling station in Amsterdam that is operated by Orangegas. This hydrogen fuelling station is one of the first in Amsterdam and the sixth station in the country. Hydrogen is expected to play an important role in the Dutch government’s energy transition policy framework, particularly in heavy duty vehicles such as trucks, buses, tractors and ships.

While HyGear owns and operates its first hub in Arnhem, Netherlands, a second one is currently under construction in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. This second hub marks the company’s geographic expansion in Europe and will be operated by Buse Gases Ltd as a joint venture.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with six manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

