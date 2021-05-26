Athira Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

- Jefferies Healthcare Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) (“Athira”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held June 1-4, 2021 and the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference to be held June 8-11, 2021.

Details on the presentations can be found below.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Fireside chat time: at 4:30 PM ET

Webcast: Click Here

Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Fireside chat time: at 5:30 PM ET

Webcast: Click Here

A webcast of each presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

