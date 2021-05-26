Roofing Materials Market in Latin America 2021-2026: Growth Fuelled by Rapid Urbanisation

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Roofing Materials Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The new report titled, 'Latin America Roofing Materials Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin America roofing materials market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.



The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.5 billion (Latin America Roofing Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5% (Latin America Roofing Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.2 billion (Latin America Roofing Market)

The growth of the roofing materials market is fuelled by the building industry, rapid urbanisation, and technological advancements. Furthermore, technical advancements such as green roofing, environmentally sound roofing materials, and roof inspection drones have raised demand for roofing products. The high construction cost of roofing systems, on the other hand, is expected to stifle the roofing market's expansion.

Due to the popularity of eco-friendly roofing technology and increased investments in the real-estate market, the residential segment is projected to rise the most. The rise in income levels, rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, along with increased government effort to invest in infrastructure development are all contributing to the market acceleration.

Market Trends



Rapid urbanisation in developing markets has boosted the expansion of the construction industry, which in turn has boosted demand growth. There has been an increase in demand for new energy-efficient technologies such as green roofing, which eliminates power waste by reducing air conditioning use over time while also enhancing air quality and extending the roof's life cycle.

Furthermore, programmes focusing on energy-efficient measures, such as renovating existing buildings and replacing old roofs with new ones, are propelling the roofing industry forward. Due to evolving habits and growing urbanisation in Latin America, the construction of commercial buildings such as multiplexes and retail malls have aided the industry growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Latin America



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Latin America Roofing Materials Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Latin America Roofing Materials Historical Market (2016-2020)

8.3 Latin America Roofing Materials Market Forecast (2021-2026)

8.4 Latin America Roofing Materials Market by Type

8.4.1 Asphalt Shingles

8.4.1.1 Market Share

8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)

8.4.2 Metal

8.4.2.1 Market Share

8.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

8.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)

8.4.3 Concrete and Clay Tiles

8.4.3.1 Market Share

8.4.3.2 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

8.4.3.3 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)

8.4.4 Elastomers and Plastic

8.4.4.1 Market Share

8.4.4.2 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

8.4.4.3 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)

8.4.5 Others

8.5 Latin America Roofing Materials Market by Application

8.5.1 Residential

8.5.1.1 Market Share

8.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

8.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)

8.5.2 Non-Residential

8.5.2.1 Market Share

8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)

8.6 Latin America Roofing Materials Market by Country

8.6.1 Market Share

8.6.1.1 Brazil

8.6.1.2 Argentina

8.6.1.3 Mexico

8.6.1.4 Others



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)

9.2 Argentina

9.2.1 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)

9.3 Mexico

9.3.1 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

9.3.2 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.1 Strengths

10.1.2 Weaknesses

10.1.3 Opportunities

10.1.4 Threats

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.2.1 Supplier's Power

10.2.2 Buyer's Power

10.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

10.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

10.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Price Analysis

12.1 Asphalt Roofing Materials Historical Price Trends (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2 Roofing Materials Tiles Roofing Materials Historical Price Trends (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3 Plastic Roofing Materials Historical Price Trends (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4 Aluminium Roofing Materials Historical Price Trends (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2026)



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Industry Events and Developments



Companies Mentioned

BMI Group

Owens Corning

Etex SA

Megaflex Ltd.

Dextra Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4lgwpy