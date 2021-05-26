Interim report - SP Group A/S - First quarter of 2021

English Danish

SP Group generated EBITDA of DKK 598.1 million in the Q1 2021 reporting period, a 9.5% improvement from DKK 546.4 million in Q1 2020. EBITDA was up by 19.7% to DKK 105.2 million from DKK 87.9 million last year, and profit before tax was up 34.5% to DKK 67.5 million. The upgraded FY 2021 guidance provided in Announcement no. 28/2021 is maintained. SP Group now expects FY 2021 revenue to grow by 4% to 12% with an EBITDA margin of 16.0% to 18.0% and an EBT margin of 9% to 12%.

The Board of Directors of SP Group A/S has today considered and approved the interim report for Q1 2021.

Please see attached stock announcement.

